Barbara Villiers (1640–1709), Duchess of Cleveland
duchesspeter lelyclevelandwoman oil paintingduchess clevelandpersonartvintage
Power and career Instagram post template, original art illustration from Peter Paul Rubens, editable text and design
Mary Capel (1630–1715), Later Duchess of Beaufort, and Her Sister Elizabeth (1633–1678), Countess of Carnarvon by Sir Peter…
Glowing quote poster template, original art illustration from Elizabeth Gunning, editable design
Sir Henry Capel (1638-1696)
Study vlog Instagram story template, editable social media design
Study for a Portrait of a Woman
Reading list Instagram story template, editable social media design
Mrs. George Horsley (Charlotte Mary Talbot, died 1828), attributed to John Westbrooke Chandler
Study vlog Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Portrait of a Woman by Willem Wissing
Reading list Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Bust Portrait of a Young Man (so-called Samuel Pepys). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Concentration tricks Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Charles Beauclerk (1670–1726), Duke of St. Albans by Sir Godfrey Kneller
Reading list blog banner template, editable text & design
Barbara, Duchess of Cleveland
Concentration tricks Instagram story template, editable social media design
Wheat Fields by Jacob van Ruisdael
Study vlog blog banner template, editable text & design
Portrait of a woman
Concentration tricks blog banner template, editable text & design
Aphra Behn
Reading list Instagram post template, editable design
Barbara Duchess of Cleaveland as a Shepherdess
Girl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Admiral Harry Paulet (1719/20–1794), Sixth Duke of Bolton by Francis Cotes
Reading list Instagram post template
Janet Law by Sir Henry Raeburn
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
The Love Letter by Jacob Ochtervelt
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
Old Woman in an Armchair
Van Gogh exhibition editable poster template with portrait of Van Gogh
Barbara Palmer (née Villiers) Countess of Castlemaine
Woman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Mrs. Lewis Thomas Watson (Mary Elizabeth Milles, 1767–1818) by Sir Joshua Reynolds
Book list Facebook cover template, editable design
Study of the Forearms and Hands of a Woman
Monet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Mrs. Thomas Pechell (Charlotte Clavering, died 1841)
