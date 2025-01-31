rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Queen Charlotte by Thomas Gainsborough
Save
Edit Image
queen charlotteroyal portraitqueenroyal queen portrait photothomas gainsboroughwindsor castleportrait painting royal womanqueen portrait
Timeless collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Thomas Gainsborough, editable design
Timeless collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Thomas Gainsborough, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541630/image-flower-frame-circleView license
Portrait of a Young Woman, Called Miss Sparrow by Thomas Gainsborough
Portrait of a Young Woman, Called Miss Sparrow by Thomas Gainsborough
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613363/portrait-young-woman-called-miss-sparrow-thomas-gainsboroughFree Image from public domain license
The Age of Empire editable Facebook post template with portrait of Her Majesty Queen Victoria
The Age of Empire editable Facebook post template with portrait of Her Majesty Queen Victoria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23064445/image-crown-face-personView license
Anne Elizabeth Cholmley (1769–1788), Later Lady Mulgrave by Gainsborough Dupont
Anne Elizabeth Cholmley (1769–1788), Later Lady Mulgrave by Gainsborough Dupont
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184749/image-vintage-oil-painting-people-17691788-1949Free Image from public domain license
Into the wild poster template
Into the wild poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12856787/into-the-wild-poster-templateView license
Portrait of a Young Woman by Netherlandish Painter (ca. 1535)
Portrait of a Young Woman by Netherlandish Painter (ca. 1535)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613404/portrait-young-woman-netherlandish-painter-ca-1535Free Image from public domain license
Into the wild Facebook story template
Into the wild Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12856841/into-the-wild-facebook-story-templateView license
Charles Rousseau Burney (1747–1819) by Thomas Gainsborough
Charles Rousseau Burney (1747–1819) by Thomas Gainsborough
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613446/charles-rousseau-burney-1747-1819-thomas-gainsboroughFree Image from public domain license
Into the wild Instagram post template
Into the wild Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12856780/into-the-wild-instagram-post-templateView license
Mrs. Grace Dalrymple Elliott (1754?–1823)
Mrs. Grace Dalrymple Elliott (1754?–1823)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119343/mrs-grace-dalrymple-elliott-1754-1823Free Image from public domain license
National Park blog banner template, editable text
National Park blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686346/national-park-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of a Man in a Chaperon by Netherlandish Painter( 1440–50)
Portrait of a Man in a Chaperon by Netherlandish Painter( 1440–50)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613770/portrait-man-chaperon-netherlandish-painter-1440andndash50Free Image from public domain license
The Reign of Elizabeth I poster template from original art illustration, editable design
The Reign of Elizabeth I poster template from original art illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23527906/image-roses-book-artView license
Marie Rinteau, called Mademoiselle de Verrières
Marie Rinteau, called Mademoiselle de Verrières
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612067/marie-rinteau-called-mademoiselle-verrieresFree Image from public domain license
The cursed king fantasy remix, editable design
The cursed king fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664552/the-cursed-king-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of a Man (Sir Ralph Sadler?), workshop of Hans Holbein the Younger
Portrait of a Man (Sir Ralph Sadler?), workshop of Hans Holbein the Younger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613389/portrait-man-sir-ralph-sadler-workshop-hans-holbein-the-youngerFree Image from public domain license
Into the wild blog banner template, editable text
Into the wild blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686184/into-the-wild-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Curiosity by Gerard ter Borch the Younger
Curiosity by Gerard ter Borch the Younger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611940/curiosity-gerard-ter-borch-the-youngerFree Image from public domain license
Medieval queen bride fantasy remix, editable design
Medieval queen bride fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663517/medieval-queen-bride-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Edward VI (1537–1553), When Duke of Cornwall, workshop of Hans Holbein the Younger
Edward VI (1537–1553), When Duke of Cornwall, workshop of Hans Holbein the Younger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613519/image-henry-viii-king-edward-hans-holbein-youngerFree Image from public domain license
The Life and Legacy of Queen Victoria Facebook post template from original art illustration, editable design
The Life and Legacy of Queen Victoria Facebook post template from original art illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541445/image-art-vintage-illustrationView license
Portrait of a Bearded Man with a Ruff, Frans Hals
Portrait of a Bearded Man with a Ruff, Frans Hals
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613447/portrait-bearded-man-with-ruffFree Image from public domain license
Red queen on a throne fantasy remix, editable design
Red queen on a throne fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663092/red-queen-throne-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Wooded Upland Landscape by Thomas Gainsborough (British, Sudbury 1727–1788 London)
Wooded Upland Landscape by Thomas Gainsborough (British, Sudbury 1727–1788 London)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086170/image-landscape-vintage-public-domain-oil-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Queen Victoria editable poster template with portrait of Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria editable poster template with portrait of Queen Victoria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050312/queen-victoria-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-queen-victoriaView license
A Boy with a Cat—Morning
A Boy with a Cat—Morning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8114048/boy-with-catmorningFree Image from public domain license
Textbook poster template
Textbook poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486238/textbook-poster-templateView license
Mrs. John Puget (Catherine Hawkins)
Mrs. John Puget (Catherine Hawkins)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611949/mrs-john-puget-catherine-hawkinsFree Image from public domain license
Acceptance quote Instagram post template, original art illustration from Thomas Gainsborough, editable design
Acceptance quote Instagram post template, original art illustration from Thomas Gainsborough, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23506081/png-tree-artView license
Boy with a Black Spaniel
Boy with a Black Spaniel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8133350/boy-with-black-spanielFree Image from public domain license
Art festival Instagram post template
Art festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696424/art-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Self-Portrait by Anthony van Dyck
Self-Portrait by Anthony van Dyck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613379/self-portrait-anthony-van-dyckFree Image from public domain license
Royal crown, Greek statue paper craft remix, editable design
Royal crown, Greek statue paper craft remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181202/royal-crown-greek-statue-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView license
John Hobart (1723–1793), 2nd Earl of Buckinghamshire
John Hobart (1723–1793), 2nd Earl of Buckinghamshire
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8145616/john-hobart-1723-1793-2nd-earl-buckinghamshireFree Image from public domain license
Medieval queen's death fantasy remix, editable design
Medieval queen's death fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663828/medieval-queens-death-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Cottage Children (The Wood Gatherers) by Thomas Gainsborough
Cottage Children (The Wood Gatherers) by Thomas Gainsborough
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184688/image-thomas-gainsborough-cottage-oil-canvas-poorFree Image from public domain license
Women's history month poster template
Women's history month poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487267/womens-history-month-poster-templateView license
Wooded Landscape with Country Cart, Cottage and Figures
Wooded Landscape with Country Cart, Cottage and Figures
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8115141/wooded-landscape-with-country-cart-cottage-and-figuresFree Image from public domain license
Royal crown, Greek statue paper craft remix, editable design
Royal crown, Greek statue paper craft remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181247/royal-crown-greek-statue-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView license
Lieutenant Colonel Paul Pechell (1724–1800)
Lieutenant Colonel Paul Pechell (1724–1800)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8145626/lieutenant-colonel-paul-pechell-1724-1800Free Image from public domain license