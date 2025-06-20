Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain oil paintingpersonartvintagepublic domainpaintingsoil paintingcanvasCephalus and Procris by Godfried SchalckenView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 960 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 3199 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licensePortrait of Woman with Pearls, after Schalckenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117530/portrait-woman-with-pearls-after-schalckenFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829993/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseYoung Woman Holding a Candle in a Bedchamberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8199454/young-woman-holding-candle-bedchamberFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView licenseYoung Woman Seated at a Table, Holding a Candlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8206404/young-woman-seated-table-holding-candleFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827609/png-1930-adult-artView licensePortrait of a Man by Abraham de Vrieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612877/portrait-man-abraham-vriesFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licenseA View of The Hague from the Northwest by Jan van Goyenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612774/view-the-hague-from-the-northwest-jan-van-goyenFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseConversation Piece (The Sense of Smell)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613288/conversation-piece-the-sense-smellFree Image from public domain licenseMorning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829746/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseFrans Hals (1582/83–1666), copy after Frans Halshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613340/frans-hals-158283andndash1666-copy-after-frans-halsFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786838/vincent-van-gogh-red-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Beach with Fishing Boats by Jan van Goyenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612891/beach-with-fishing-boats-jan-van-goyenFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseThe Card Party by Caspar Netscherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613375/the-card-party-caspar-netscherFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786420/png-vincent-van-gogh-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Woman by Jan van Ravesteynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613327/portrait-woman-jan-van-ravesteynFree Image from public domain licenseGirl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830438/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseA Woman Seated at a Window by Gabriël Metsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613371/woman-seated-window-gabriandeumll-metsuFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView licenseA Party of Merrymakers by Pieter Jansz. Quasthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613452/party-merrymakers-pieter-jansz-quastFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView licenseSusanna and the Eldershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747488/susanna-and-the-eldersFree Image from public domain licenseClay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9826012/png-art-artwork-blossomView licenseSelf-Portrait by Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613261/self-portrait-rembrandt-van-rijnFree Image from public domain licenseWashing hair, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828724/png-adult-art-artworkView licensePortrait of a Man, probably a Member of the Van Beresteyn Family by Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613424/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, orange background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786446/vincent-van-gogh-orange-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Man, Possibly a Botanisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612087/portrait-man-possibly-botanistFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786810/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Penitent Saint Mary Magdalenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731945/the-penitent-saint-mary-magdaleneFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786776/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Seated Man by Gerard ter Borch the Youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611939/portrait-seated-man-gerard-ter-borch-the-youngerFree Image from public domain licenseThe Emperor’s Presence template with portrait of Napoleon, original art illustration by Jacques-Louis David, editable text…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23133322/image-person-art-vintageView licenseJunohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798717/junoFree Image from public domain licenseInstitution of arts logo editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050396/png-person-artsView licenseA Brazilian Landscape by Frans Posthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613421/brazilian-landscape-frans-postFree Image from public domain license