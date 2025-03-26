Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagefrancesco guardiguardivenicepaintingssantaart studiovenice workshopvintage europe cityVenice: The Dogana and Santa Maria della SaluteView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 674 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3811 x 2139 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCeramic craft workshop poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20826832/ceramic-craft-workshop-poster-template-editable-designView licensePanaromic View of the Bacino di San Marco, Looking up the Giudecca Canalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7823273/panaromic-view-the-bacino-san-marco-looking-the-giudecca-canalFree Image from public domain licenseMediterranean vacation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979431/mediterranean-vacation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVirgin and Child, workshop of Dieric Boutshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085607/virgin-and-child-workshop-dieric-boutsFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with Carl Larsson's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799835/png-art-artwork-childrenView licenseThe Customs House, Venice (c. 1780) by Follower of Francesco Guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793933/the-customs-house-venice-c-1780-follower-francesco-guardiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic Venice, Italy, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10652721/watercolor-aesthetic-venice-italy-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Arsenal, Venice (18th century) by Copy after Francesco Guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136544/the-arsenal-venice-18th-century-copy-after-francesco-guardiFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Landscape study from Norway painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799265/png-art-artwork-blueView licenseSan Giorgio Maggiore (c. 1780) by Francesco Guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793942/san-giorgio-maggiore-c-1780-francesco-guardiFree Image from public domain licenseSanta's coming, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519748/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseDavid and Goliathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8250104/david-and-goliathFree Image from public domain licenseItaly tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979432/italy-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePiazza San Marco by Francesco Guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086171/piazza-san-marco-francesco-guardiFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Rome Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12732206/ancient-rome-instagram-post-templateView licenseCapriccio with a Circular Tower, Two Houses, and a Bridge, follower of Francesco Guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240910/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Italy Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721156/discover-italy-instagram-post-templateView licenseCapriccio with an Island, a Tower, and Houses, follower of Francesco Guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240921/capriccio-with-island-tower-and-housesFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic craft workshop Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680570/ceramic-craft-workshop-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseCapriccio with a Square Tower and Two Houses, follower of Francesco Guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240918/capriccio-with-square-tower-and-two-housesFree Image from public domain licenseDream vacation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893894/dream-vacation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLeda and the Swan by Bachiacca (Francesco d'Ubertino Verdi)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183947/leda-and-the-swanFree Image from public domain licenseColor Theory Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976230/color-theory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChrist and the Adulteresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085421/christ-and-the-adulteressFree Image from public domain licenseColorful children's craft workshop invitation poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20397802/colorful-childrens-craft-workshop-invitation-poster-template-editable-designView licenseVenice from the Bacino di San Marco by Francesco Guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086174/venice-from-the-bacino-san-marco-francesco-guardiFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600888/art-workshop-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Grand Canal above the Rialto (recto); A Priest Celebrating Mass and Saint Vincent Ferrer Preaching (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8166288/image-angel-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEurope Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639096/europe-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Garden of Palazzo Contarini dal Zaffo by Francesco Guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8961643/the-garden-palazzo-contarini-dal-zaffo-francesco-guardiFree Image from public domain licenseColorful creative workshop poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20397180/colorful-creative-workshop-poster-template-editable-designView licenseThe Adoration of the Magi by Gerard Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184829/the-adoration-the-magiFree Image from public domain licenseVenice travel poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12606037/venice-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseView of St. Marks and Campanile from Canal (18th century) by Copy after Francesco Guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136571/image-person-art-waterFree Image from public domain licenseEurope trip editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12622890/europe-trip-editable-poster-templateView licenseCapriccio with Roman Ruinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8164079/capriccio-with-roman-ruinsFree Image from public domain licenseTour package Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893895/tour-package-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Colonnade, Partly Ruined, with Figureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612636/colonnade-partly-ruined-with-figuresFree Image from public domain licenseCreative studio invitation poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20397787/creative-studio-invitation-poster-template-editable-designView licenseSanta Maria della Salutehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8132996/santa-maria-della-saluteFree Image from public domain license