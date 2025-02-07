Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagehans holbeinholbeinguildford16th centuryhans holbein the youngergerman vintage paintingLady Guildford (Mary Wotton, 1499–1558), workshop of Hans Holbein the YoungerView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 973 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3091 x 3814 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarThe Crown and the Kingdom editable poster template with portrait of Henry VIII of Englandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23056334/image-person-art-manView licenseLady Rich (Elizabeth Jenks, died 1558) by Hans Holbein the Youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613524/lady-rich-elizabeth-jenks-died-1558-hans-holbein-the-youngerFree Image from public domain licenseThe Crown and the Kingdom Instagram post template, original art illustration from Hans Holbein the Younger, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23496246/png-crown-personView licenseEdward VI (1537–1553), When Duke of Cornwall, workshop of Hans Holbein the Youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613519/image-henry-viii-king-edward-hans-holbein-youngerFree Image from public domain licenseArt & reflection blog banner template, original art illustration from Hans Holbein the Younger, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23505964/image-paper-book-woodView licensePortrait of a Young Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8267979/portrait-young-womanFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with John Bauer's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778037/png-art-artwork-blackView licenseWorkshop of Hans Holbein the Younger - Portrait of Margaret Wyatt, Lady Lee (1540)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665643/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Woods in Autumn painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778108/png-art-artwork-autumnView licensePortrait of a Woman of the Slosgin Family of Colognehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611953/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with Carl Larsson's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799835/png-art-artwork-childrenView licensePortrait of a Man (Sir Ralph Sadler?), workshop of Hans Holbein the Youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613389/portrait-man-sir-ralph-sadler-workshop-hans-holbein-the-youngerFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Landscape study from Norway painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799265/png-art-artwork-blueView licenseBenedikt von Hertenstein (born about 1495, died 1522) by Hans Holbein the Youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613512/image-hans-holbein-woman-looking-down-german-vintage-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseGerman Pretzel label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14790611/german-pretzel-label-template-editable-designView licenseThe Old Woman, from The Dance of Deathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8274212/the-old-woman-from-the-dance-deathFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology s quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686958/astrology-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licensePortrait of John Poyntzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8288725/portrait-john-poyntzFree Image from public domain licenseUniverse quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001557/universe-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Selling of Indulgenceshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8277120/the-selling-indulgencesFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening editable poster template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23092945/image-angel-fabric-birdView licenseEntombmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8214529/entombmentFree Image from public domain licenseUniverse quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685562/universe-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseHermann von Wedigh III (died 1560) by Hans Holbein the Youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184676/image-hans-holbein-latin-painting-1560Free Image from public domain licenseArt gallery blog banner template, original art illustration from Winslow Homer, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23150094/image-people-art-manView licensePortrait of a Man with a Rosary by Lucas Cranach the Elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611975/portrait-man-with-rosary-lucas-cranach-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's wall mockup, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867465/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseDeath and the Bishop, from The Power of Death (Allegory of Original Sin and Death)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8267343/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9605744/art-gallery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUlrich Fugger the Younger (1490–1525)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613504/ulrich-fugger-the-younger-1490-1525Free Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830359/art-exhibition-poster-templateView licensePortrait of a Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611977/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseDance school Facebook post template, editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12720020/dance-school-facebook-post-template-editable-design-community-remixView licenseEcce Homohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8214554/ecce-homoFree Image from public domain licenseMountain adventure Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969998/mountain-adventure-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseResurrectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8214533/resurrectionFree Image from public domain licenseHealing with nature Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795271/healing-with-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Merchant, from The Dance of Deathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8274150/the-merchant-from-the-dance-deathFree Image from public domain licenseEurope travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769903/europe-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe King, from The Dance of Deathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8274116/the-king-from-the-dance-deathFree Image from public domain license