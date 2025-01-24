rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of a Woman
Save
Edit Image
medici16th century fashionad 1400 1600jacopo zucchiwoman portraititalian fashionrome vintagewoman oil painting
Classical music cover template
Classical music cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14371784/classical-music-cover-templateView license
Head of the Madonna by Franciabigio (Francesco di Cristofano)
Head of the Madonna by Franciabigio (Francesco di Cristofano)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613388/head-the-madonna-franciabigio-francesco-cristofanoFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with Carl Larsson's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with Carl Larsson's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799835/png-art-artwork-childrenView license
Portrait of a Woman by Giovanni di Francesco del Cervelliera
Portrait of a Woman by Giovanni di Francesco del Cervelliera
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185450/image-public-domain-florence-boxFree Image from public domain license
Mental health Instagram post template, original art illustration from Raphael, editable text and design
Mental health Instagram post template, original art illustration from Raphael, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23096290/image-people-art-vintageView license
doorway with two putti and coat-of-arms above; figural sculpture and pillar L of doorway
doorway with two putti and coat-of-arms above; figural sculpture and pillar L of doorway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435417/image-art-wall-designFree Image from public domain license
Editable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixel
Editable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081586/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView license
The flagellation of Christ
The flagellation of Christ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8222507/the-flagellation-christFree Image from public domain license
Editable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixel
Editable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912225/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView license
Descrizione del regale apparato per le nozze della serenissima madama Cristina di Loreno moglie del serenissimo don…
Descrizione del regale apparato per le nozze della serenissima madama Cristina di Loreno moglie del serenissimo don…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8254386/image-books-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion poster template, editable text and design
Vintage fashion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721897/vintage-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Madonna and Child with Two Angels
Madonna and Child with Two Angels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086298/madonna-and-child-with-two-angelsFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
mounted on ivory paper; architectural element with scrolls; putto at left sitting on architectural element; tiny putto in…
mounted on ivory paper; architectural element with scrolls; putto at left sitting on architectural element; tiny putto in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655411/image-paper-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
Madonna and Child with the Infant Saint John the Baptist and Angels
Madonna and Child with the Infant Saint John the Baptist and Angels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8294826/madonna-and-child-with-the-infant-saint-john-the-baptist-and-angelsFree Image from public domain license
Antique chair sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique chair sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082090/antique-chair-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Reclining female figure
Reclining female figure
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8271412/reclining-female-figureFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082128/vintage-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two Standing Male Figures
Two Standing Male Figures
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8267496/two-standing-male-figuresFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage fashion Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813711/vintage-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of a Woman by Nicholas Hilliard
Portrait of a Woman by Nicholas Hilliard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331332/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage fashion Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10664980/vintage-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Grand Duke Cosimo I of Tuscany Surrounded by his Artists.
Grand Duke Cosimo I of Tuscany Surrounded by his Artists.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8263381/grand-duke-cosimo-tuscany-surrounded-his-artistsFree Image from public domain license
Women's fashion Instagram post template
Women's fashion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050358/womens-fashion-instagram-post-templateView license
Selvaggia Sassetti (born 1470) by Davide Ghirlandaio (David Bigordi)
Selvaggia Sassetti (born 1470) by Davide Ghirlandaio (David Bigordi)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184884/image-pearl-painting-gold-necklace-strikingFree Image from public domain license
Economic growth Instagram post template, editable text
Economic growth Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928087/economic-growth-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jupiter Fighting the Giants
Jupiter Fighting the Giants
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8267903/jupiter-fighting-the-giantsFree Image from public domain license
Economic growth Instagram post template, editable text
Economic growth Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928092/economic-growth-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Album with Prints recording the Festivities and Decorations organized in Florence for the 1589 Wedding of Archduke Ferdinand…
Album with Prints recording the Festivities and Decorations organized in Florence for the 1589 Wedding of Archduke Ferdinand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8254475/image-books-church-seaFree Image from public domain license
The Reign of Elizabeth I poster template from original art illustration, editable design
The Reign of Elizabeth I poster template from original art illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23527906/image-roses-book-artView license
Portrait of a Young Man
Portrait of a Young Man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612088/portrait-young-manFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion Instagram story template, editable text
Vintage fashion Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721891/vintage-fashion-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Venus and Cupid
Venus and Cupid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8255309/venus-and-cupidFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion blog banner template, editable text
Vintage fashion blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721901/vintage-fashion-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Crucifixion
Crucifixion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8267321/crucifixionFree Image from public domain license
Editable sneakers, Van Gogh’s Sunflowers design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable sneakers, Van Gogh’s Sunflowers design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8868470/editable-sneakers-van-goghandrsquos-sunflowers-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Man in Profile by ? Italian Painter
Portrait of a Man in Profile by ? Italian Painter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184917/portrait-man-profile-italian-painterFree Image from public domain license
National history poster template, original art illustration from Antonio Joli, editable design
National history poster template, original art illustration from Antonio Joli, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23498808/png-sky-peopleView license
The Chariot Procession of Neptune, Held on May 28th, from an Album with Prints recording the Festivities and Decorations…
The Chariot Procession of Neptune, Held on May 28th, from an Album with Prints recording the Festivities and Decorations…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8254447/image-books-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license