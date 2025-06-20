Edit ImageCrop19SaveSaveEdit Imagetextile patternwoodtextileartpublic domainpattern19th centuryanonymousSheet with overall dot pattern with bouquets by AnonymousView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 817 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2271 x 3337 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArtwork auction Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787535/artwork-auction-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseSheet with overall floral and dot pattern by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613548/sheet-with-overall-floral-and-dot-pattern-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture fair Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894105/furniture-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSheet with overall dot pattern with bouquetshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490955/sheet-with-overall-dot-pattern-with-bouquetsFree Image from public domain licenseHobby blog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910257/hobby-blog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSheet with overall dot and floral patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8080970/sheet-with-overall-dot-and-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room inspiration Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894104/living-room-inspiration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSheet with overall grid patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8109820/sheet-with-overall-grid-patternFree Image from public domain licenseFloral patterned editable text inspired by William Morris 19th-century decorative patternshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17420204/font-pattern-vintage-william-morrisView licenseSheet with overall floral patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8109777/sheet-with-overall-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSheet with overall curved abstract patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8109818/sheet-with-overall-curved-abstract-patternFree Image from public domain licenseDream vacation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936010/dream-vacation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSheet with overall paisley pattern by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613724/sheet-with-overall-paisley-pattern-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213129/art-nouveau-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseSheet with overall lattice pattern with rosetteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8081108/sheet-with-overall-lattice-pattern-with-rosettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213134/art-nouveau-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseSheet with overall dot and floral patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8123103/sheet-with-overall-dot-and-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licensePainting workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949197/painting-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSheet with overall pattern of hexagonal shapeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8081275/sheet-with-overall-pattern-hexagonal-shapesFree Image from public domain licensePainting workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940668/painting-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSheet with overall floral and geometric pattern by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613704/sheet-with-overall-floral-and-geometric-pattern-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213143/art-nouveau-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseSheet with overall curved line patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8109794/sheet-with-overall-curved-line-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseSheet with overall pattern of diamond shapeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8081165/sheet-with-overall-pattern-diamond-shapesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseSheet with overall zig zag and stripe pattern by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613731/sheet-with-overall-zig-zag-and-stripe-pattern-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseSpa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView licenseSheet with overall pattern of flowers and ovalshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8081148/sheet-with-overall-pattern-flowers-and-ovalsFree Image from public domain licenseProperty design Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985666/property-design-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSheet with overall floral patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8080986/sheet-with-overall-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVegan product Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213141/vegan-product-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseSheet with overall orange and blue geometric patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8081250/sheet-with-overall-orange-and-blue-geometric-patternFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseSheet with overall blue and red diamond patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8081279/sheet-with-overall-blue-and-red-diamond-patternFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseBook cover with overall pattern of stars or flower shapes and dotshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8080961/book-cover-with-overall-pattern-stars-flower-shapes-and-dotsFree Image from public domain licenseVegan product Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213132/vegan-product-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseSheet with overall dot, floral, and vine patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490932/sheet-with-overall-dot-floral-and-vine-patternFree Image from public domain license