rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Kabuki Actor Nakamura Utaemon III (Shikan) as Ishikawa Goemon by Shunkōsai Hokushū
Save
Edit Image
kabukijapanese wood blockjapanese kabuki artjapanese hatosaka artistnakamurapaperart
Let's travel poster template
Let's travel poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517289/lets-travel-poster-templateView license
The Actor Asao Gakujūrō I (previously Yūjirō I) as Mashiba Hisatsugu by Shunkōsai Hokushū
The Actor Asao Gakujūrō I (previously Yūjirō I) as Mashiba Hisatsugu by Shunkōsai Hokushū
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613531/image-goemon-samurai-japan-eyeFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, Japanese frogs transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, Japanese frogs transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232799/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
The Actor Nakamura Utaemon III as Inanoya Hanbē by Shunkōsai Hokushū
The Actor Nakamura Utaemon III as Inanoya Hanbē by Shunkōsai Hokushū
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613689/the-actor-nakamura-utaemon-iii-inanoya-hanbe-shunkosai-hokushuFree Image from public domain license
Japanese garden Facebook story template
Japanese garden Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443376/japanese-garden-facebook-story-templateView license
The Actor Onoe Fujaku III as Kobayakawa Takakage
The Actor Onoe Fujaku III as Kobayakawa Takakage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186349/the-actor-onoe-fujaku-iii-kobayakawa-takakageFree Image from public domain license
Golden week poster template
Golden week poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517278/golden-week-poster-templateView license
The Actor Arashi Tokusaburō as the Female Gallant (Onnadate) Ohashi
The Actor Arashi Tokusaburō as the Female Gallant (Onnadate) Ohashi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613738/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ebijūrō I as Tōken (China Dog) Jūbei, in the play Benimurasaki ai de someage (Red and Purple, Rich…
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ebijūrō I as Tōken (China Dog) Jūbei, in the play Benimurasaki ai de someage (Red and Purple, Rich…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185768/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Actor Nakamura Senya as Tokonatsu in the Kabuki Play, The Legacy of the Three-Comma Family Crest Revealed" (Mitsutomoe…
Actor Nakamura Senya as Tokonatsu in the Kabuki Play, The Legacy of the Three-Comma Family Crest Revealed" (Mitsutomoe…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612889/image-japanese-old-photos-family-crest-1949Free Image from public domain license
Wabi sabi Facebook story template
Wabi sabi Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443391/wabi-sabi-facebook-story-templateView license
Nakamura Shikan IV as the Fishmonger Aratota
Nakamura Shikan IV as the Fishmonger Aratota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185787/nakamura-shikan-the-fishmonger-aratotaFree Image from public domain license
Happy Shavuot Instagram post template
Happy Shavuot Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765911/happy-shavuot-instagram-post-templateView license
The Actors Ichikawa Ebizō V as the Outlaw Nippon Daemon (right) and Kataoka Gadō as Tokushima Gohei
The Actors Ichikawa Ebizō V as the Outlaw Nippon Daemon (right) and Kataoka Gadō as Tokushima Gohei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186330/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The feast of weeks Instagram post template
The feast of weeks Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765919/the-feast-weeks-instagram-post-templateView license
Beneath the Willow by Tsukioka Sessai
Beneath the Willow by Tsukioka Sessai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706300/beneath-the-willow-tsukioka-sessaiFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670281/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView license
Memorial Portrait of the Actor Nakamura Tamashichi
Memorial Portrait of the Actor Nakamura Tamashichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185737/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670476/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView license
The Actor Nakamura Utaemon IV as the Wrestler Iwakawa Jirokichi
The Actor Nakamura Utaemon IV as the Wrestler Iwakawa Jirokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185798/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese theater editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese theater editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7849264/japanese-theater-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
A Celebration of Actors (Yakusha mono iwai)
A Celebration of Actors (Yakusha mono iwai)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8115437/celebration-actors-yakusha-mono-iwaiFree Image from public domain license
Spring flower fair blog banner template, editable text
Spring flower fair blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670594/spring-flower-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Three Part Print: Kore wa kore wa hana no yoshinoyama (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada
Three Part Print: Kore wa kore wa hana no yoshinoyama (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141907/image-book-fox-faceFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670758/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Actor Nakamura Sukegorō II as a Samurai Disguised as a Shichō or Attendant at a Shinto Shrine
The Actor Nakamura Sukegorō II as a Samurai Disguised as a Shichō or Attendant at a Shinto Shrine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241201/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Blessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and design
Blessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView license
The Actors Nakamura Tomijirō in the Role of Ono no Komachi and Sanogawa Ichimatsu in the Role of Her Servant by Torii…
The Actors Nakamura Tomijirō in the Role of Ono no Komachi and Sanogawa Ichimatsu in the Role of Her Servant by Torii…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612490/image-haiku-1914-actorsFree Image from public domain license
Japanese food poster template
Japanese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView license
Ichikawa Danjūrō VII Preparing New Year's Gifts
Ichikawa Danjūrō VII Preparing New Year's Gifts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8058193/ichikawa-danjuro-vii-preparing-new-years-giftsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gardening Instagram post template, editable design
Vintage gardening Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670865/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Komazō III
The Actor Ichikawa Komazō III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241134/the-actor-ichikawa-komazo-iiiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese theater Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese theater Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7850292/japanese-theater-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo II Dancing with a Parasol by Katsukawa Shunsho
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo II Dancing with a Parasol by Katsukawa Shunsho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706422/the-actor-segawa-kikunojo-dancing-with-parasol-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese theater Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Japanese theater Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7826688/japanese-theater-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
The Courtesan Kotozuru of the Tsuruya Brothel as an Asazuma Boat Prostitute (Tsuruya Kotozuru-dayū Asazuma-bune), from the…
The Courtesan Kotozuru of the Tsuruya Brothel as an Asazuma Boat Prostitute (Tsuruya Kotozuru-dayū Asazuma-bune), from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613707/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Floral bistro Instagram post template, editable design
Floral bistro Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670867/floral-bistro-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Kabuki Actor Iwai Hanshirō IV
Kabuki Actor Iwai Hanshirō IV
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128645/kabuki-actor-iwai-hanshiroFree Image from public domain license