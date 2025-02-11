Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imageephemerapoisonpoison plantsplant seriesembroiderypoisonous plantspublic domain poison plantpublic domainPoison Sumach from the Plants series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 773 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2578 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSauvignon blanc label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854032/sauvignon-blanc-label-templateView licensePoison Hemlock from the Plants series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613651/image-poison-hemlock-ephemeraFree Image from public domain licenseBiology class Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116530/biology-class-instagram-post-templateView licensePoison Ivy from the Plants serieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086548/poison-ivy-from-the-plants-seriesFree Image from public domain licenseJungle journey Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116616/jungle-journey-instagram-post-templateView licensePurple Foxglove from the Plants series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613588/image-foxglove-ephemera-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBiology class poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14447635/biology-class-poster-templateView licenseYew (Ground Hemlock) from the Plants serieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086504/yew-ground-hemlock-from-the-plants-seriesFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737578/egyptian-history-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMezereum from the Plants serieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186264/mezereum-from-the-plants-seriesFree Image from public domain licenseBiology class Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14447849/biology-class-facebook-story-templateView licenseAcraea Vesta butterfly card from the Butterflies and Moths of America serieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086501/photo-image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDeep quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640888/deep-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseStinging Nettle from the Plants series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613578/image-stinging-nettle-ephemeraFree Image from public domain licensePoison collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14495394/poison-collection-poster-templateView licenseChecker Berry card from the Plant with Root series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613713/image-plant-roots-flower-vintage-photoFree Image from public domain licenseBiology class blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14447521/biology-class-blog-banner-templateView licenseWhite Violet card from the Plant with Root series by Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613579/image-plant-with-root-series-1800-1900-albumsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic dried flower taped collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10118616/aesthetic-dried-flower-taped-collage-editable-designView licenseHoustonia card from the Plant with Root series by Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613737/image-plant-with-root-series-vintage-botanical-1800-1900Free Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage postage stamp, flower from William van Leen artwork, transparent background.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255938/png-cents-beige-bloomView licenseWild Parsnip from the Plants series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613571/wild-parsnip-from-the-plants-series-louis-prang-co-boston-massachusettsFree Image from public domain licenseFungus kingdom Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494006/fungus-kingdom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseButterfly card from the Butterflies and Moths of America serieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086505/photo-image-art-vintage-booksFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9733767/egyptian-history-workshop-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThorn Apple or Stramonium from the Plants serieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186268/thorn-apple-stramonium-from-the-plants-seriesFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737579/egyptian-history-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMonkshood from the Plants serieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186267/monkshood-from-the-plants-seriesFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737575/egyptian-history-workshop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWater Hemlock from the Plants series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613604/water-hemlock-from-the-plants-series-louis-prang-co-boston-massachusettsFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal statue Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11475033/animal-statue-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseMoss & Gold Thread card from the Plant with Root series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613593/image-vintage-book-plant-roots-threadFree Image from public domain licenseVintage instant photo frame background, Ephemera remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643786/vintage-instant-photo-frame-background-ephemera-remixView licenseSheep Laurel from the Plants serieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086550/sheep-laurel-from-the-plants-seriesFree Image from public domain licensePoison collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14495390/poison-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseStraw Berry card from the Plant with Root serieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086503/straw-berry-card-from-the-plant-with-root-seriesFree Image from public domain licensePoison collection Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13495915/poison-collection-facebook-story-templateView licenseSnow Drop card from the Plant with Root serieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186253/snow-drop-card-from-the-plant-with-root-seriesFree Image from public domain licensePet rabbit Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407445/pet-rabbit-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Painted Lady butterfly card from the Butterflies and Moths of America series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086497/image-butterfly-vintage-cards-animalFree Image from public domain license