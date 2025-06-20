Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagefontainebleaupersonartvintagepublic domaindrawingpaintingsketchTwo Male Busts with Head-dresses for the BalletView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 690 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3606 x 2072 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Male Busts with Head-dresses for the Ballethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8273447/two-male-busts-with-head-dresses-for-the-balletFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBusts of Two Women Wearing Fantastical Head-dresseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8274716/busts-two-women-wearing-fantastical-head-dressesFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBust of a Woman Wearing a Fantastic Head-dress and Maskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8273412/bust-woman-wearing-fantastic-head-dress-and-maskFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBust of a Woman Wearing a Fantastic Head-dress and Maskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8273419/bust-woman-wearing-fantastic-head-dress-and-maskFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBust of a Man Wearing a Fantastic Head-dress and Maskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8273402/bust-man-wearing-fantastic-head-dress-and-maskFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBust of a Woman Wearing a Fantastic Head-dress and Maskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8273582/bust-woman-wearing-fantastic-head-dress-and-maskFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBust of a Woman Wearing a Fantastic Head-dress and Maskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8273457/bust-woman-wearing-fantastic-head-dress-and-maskFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFantastical Masked Masculine Headshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8264438/fantastical-masked-masculine-headsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFantastical Masked Masculine Headshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8266525/fantastical-masked-masculine-headsFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFantastical Masked Masculine Headshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8266569/fantastical-masked-masculine-headsFree Image from public domain licenseMorning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829752/png-1935-art-artworkView licenseTwo Fantastical Masked Masculine Headshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8273503/two-fantastical-masked-masculine-headsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseFantastical Female Headshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8273404/fantastical-female-headsFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFantastical Masked Masculine Headshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8273492/fantastical-masked-masculine-headsFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseFantastical Masked Masculine Headshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8273495/fantastical-masked-masculine-headsFree Image from public domain licenseWashing hair, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828583/png-1934-art-artworkView licenseFantastical Masked Female Headshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8273470/fantastical-masked-female-headsFree Image from public domain licenseKikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827860/png-1909-africa-africanView licenseBust of a Man in Fantastic Headgearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8273478/bust-man-fantastic-headgearFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseThe triumph of the infant Bacchus, who is being pulled along in a chariot by putti playing musical instrumentshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8266413/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStudy for the poster the great october socialist revolution, vintage illustration by Tomáš Andraškovic. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831139/png-1928-art-artworkView licenseTorch Bearerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8273453/torch-bearerFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView licenseEmpedocles, standing frontally with his head turned in three-quarter view, directs his gaze toward a flame (the crater of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8266544/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511323/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView licenseDish with Diana, the Nymph of Fontainebleauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8255815/dish-with-diana-the-nymph-fontainebleauFree Image from public domain license