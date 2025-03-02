Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageandrea del sartoartvintagepublic domainpaintingphotographiccc0Virgin and childView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 910 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2699 x 3560 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licenseVirgin and Child with Saint Catherine, Francis of Assisi and John the Baptisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8224691/virgin-and-child-with-saint-catherine-francis-assisi-and-john-the-baptistFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037212/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView licenseThe Body of Christ Supported by Three Angelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8275438/the-body-christ-supported-three-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071967/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView licenseSaint John the Baptisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034115/saint-john-the-baptistFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071960/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman and Child Kneeling (recto); Head of Child (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8285520/woman-and-child-kneeling-recto-head-child-versoFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071919/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudies of Handshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085505/studies-handsFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseStudies of a Head and a Handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085444/studies-head-and-handFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Visitationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8261301/the-visitationFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Birth of Saint John the Baptisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8285530/the-birth-saint-john-the-baptistFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseVirgin kneeling before Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228739/virgin-kneeling-before-christFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Holy Family with the Young Saint John the Baptisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086129/the-holy-family-with-the-young-saint-john-the-baptistFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Man by Andrea del Sarto (Andrea d'Agnolo)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613385/portrait-man-andrea-del-sarto-andrea-dagnoloFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic design conference Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736817/graphic-design-conference-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Tomb of Pietro and Giovanni de' Medici from The Tombs of the Medicihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8258904/the-tomb-pietro-and-giovanni-de-medici-from-the-tombs-the-mediciFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe rest on the Flight into Egypthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8149790/the-rest-the-flight-into-egyptFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706294/graphic-conference-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseThe Assumption of the Virgin, below the apostles surround the tombhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8270639/the-assumption-the-virgin-below-the-apostles-surround-the-tombFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum editable poster template, original art illustration from Leonardo Da Vincihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22995372/image-mona-lisa-frame-personView licenseThe coronation of the Virgin, Christ holding the crown over her head, God the Father blessing abovehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8270067/image-christ-crown-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThree angels carrying Gideon's fleece; from 'Recueil d'estampes d'après les plus beaux tableaux et d'après les plus beaux…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8162462/image-angels-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseA panel of ornament, putti standing on cornucopia in lower sectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8271542/panel-ornament-putti-standing-cornucopia-lower-sectionFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic design conference blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706252/graphic-design-conference-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA panel of ornament with putti and other figureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8271529/panel-ornament-with-putti-and-other-figuresFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205261/online-auction-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSpringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8270546/springFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseSummerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8271178/summerFree Image from public domain license