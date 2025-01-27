Edit ImageCrop23SaveSaveEdit Imagedoilyribbonlacelace ribbonephemeracard stockchromolithograph greeting cardblue stampValentine - Mechanical, layers of roses by Anonymous, British, 19th centuryView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 776 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1962 x 3033 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFriends forever Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924844/friends-forever-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseValentine - Mechanical - pull down tassel reveals scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7976049/valentine-mechanical-pull-down-tassel-reveals-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage clothing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924135/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseValentine - Mechanical -- armoire, family, flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086584/photo-image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArtwork auction Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787535/artwork-auction-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseValentine - Mechanical bouquet,crocushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086519/valentine-mechanical-bouquetcrocusFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's empowerment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922573/womens-empowerment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseValentine - Mechanical bouquet, baby boy bunting by Anonymous, British, 19th centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613741/image-bouquet-stamps-ephemeraFree Image from public domain licenseVintage ephemera collage with retro elements and 'Vintage Ephemera' text editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406622/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseValentine - Mechanical organ grinderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186212/valentine-mechanical-organ-grinderFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday recap with pink cake, birthday cake, and birthday love. Celebrate, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22637072/image-heart-gift-box-collageView licenseValentine - Mechanical, flowers with hidden messages, sachethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186298/photo-image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage scrapbook collage with love, happy, and pink themes. Love and happy vibes, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22408107/image-background-stars-heartView licenseValentine - Mecanical fanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186300/valentine-mecanical-fanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with retro elements, featuring a blank page and travel motifs editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22611932/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseValentine - Mechanical nosegay (tussy mussy)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7966654/valentine-mechanical-nosegay-tussy-mussyFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage elements like stamps, maps, and a bicycle editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22651239/image-background-flower-png-desktop-wallpaperView licenseValentine - Mechanical - pulls open to reveal elaborate scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490531/valentine-mechanical-pulls-open-reveal-elaborate-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519407/merry-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseValentine - Mechanical - elaborate nosegay, fan souvenirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086586/photo-image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with retro elements: eye, butterfly, car, cat, and more editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22767092/image-background-stars-heartView licenseValentine - Mechanical, pull tab bouquethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186210/valentine-mechanical-pull-tab-bouquetFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with retro elements, featuring stamps, maps editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22669285/image-background-transparent-pngView licenseValentine - Mechanical - flowers reveal happy messgeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086516/photo-image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn bird collage, nature aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099821/autumn-bird-collage-nature-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseValentine - Mechanical scene, couple riding in a coach drawn by goats.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7972489/valentine-mechanical-scene-couple-riding-coach-drawn-goatsFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage wedding invite with vintage floral and angel motifs social media post editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22788622/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView licenseValentine - Mechanical, four ovals, flaps, imageshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7972487/valentine-mechanical-four-ovals-flaps-imagesFree Image from public domain licenseFalling in love, editable customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22611935/falling-love-editable-customizable-designView licenseValentine - Name Day Celebration - bouquet with tassel by Anonymous, British, 19th centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613751/image-lace-vintage-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseInvitation card mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113917/invitation-card-mockup-editable-designView licenseValentine - Mechanical kaleidoscope, cherubshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086521/valentine-mechanical-kaleidoscope-cherubsFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation flat lay mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8913247/wedding-invitation-flat-lay-mockup-editable-designView licenseValentine - Mechanical floral scene - a man on a horse offers a woman a rose - symbol of love.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7975933/photo-image-rose-paper-horseFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn bird collage background, nature aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099819/autumn-bird-collage-background-nature-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseMechanical box-shaped greeting card: dancing and bucholic scene, Cupid brings bouquets.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7975950/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn bird collage computer wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099820/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView licenseValentine - Mechanical - scene of barge, troubadours, Temple of Hymenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7972500/valentine-mechanical-scene-barge-troubadours-temple-hymenFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas card template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7628072/merry-christmas-card-template-editable-designView licenseValentine - Mechanical wreathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7975975/valentine-mechanical-wreathFree Image from public domain license