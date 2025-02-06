Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage ephemeraprangcollectionvintage botanicalbotanical ephemeraad 1800 1900albumsamericanHoustonia card from the Plant with Root series by Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 761 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2536 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWhite Violet card from the Plant with Root series by Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613579/image-plant-with-root-series-1800-1900-albumsFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893811/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMoss & Gold Thread card from the Plant with Root series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613593/image-vintage-book-plant-roots-threadFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893810/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStraw Berry card from the Plant with Root serieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086503/straw-berry-card-from-the-plant-with-root-seriesFree Image from public domain licenseSpring album Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443239/spring-album-instagram-post-templateView licenseSnow Drop card from the Plant with Root serieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186253/snow-drop-card-from-the-plant-with-root-seriesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894008/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChecker Berry card from the Plant with Root series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613713/image-plant-roots-flower-vintage-photoFree Image from public domain licenseMusic album Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443268/music-album-instagram-post-templateView licenseSheep Laurel from the Plants serieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086550/sheep-laurel-from-the-plants-seriesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage ephemera collage with retro elements and 'Vintage Ephemera' text editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406622/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseYew (Ground Hemlock) from the Plants serieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086504/yew-ground-hemlock-from-the-plants-seriesFree Image from public domain licenseArt of being fragile Instagram post template with portrait of Oscar Wilde, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23498827/image-face-person-artView licenseAcraea Vesta butterfly card from the Butterflies and Moths of America serieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086501/photo-image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage ephemera collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435728/editable-vintage-ephemera-collage-design-element-setView licensePoison Sumach from the Plants series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613576/poison-sumach-from-the-plants-series-louis-prang-co-boston-massachusettsFree Image from public domain licenseFashion show Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895024/fashion-show-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePurple Foxglove from the Plants series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613588/image-foxglove-ephemera-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with dried leaves, paper scraps, and tickets on a beige background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22649502/png-paper-textures-textureView licenseMezereum from the Plants serieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186264/mezereum-from-the-plants-seriesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage paper collage element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15276083/editable-vintage-paper-collage-element-design-setView licensePoison Hemlock from the Plants series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613651/image-poison-hemlock-ephemeraFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958234/visit-china-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStinging Nettle from the Plants series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613578/image-stinging-nettle-ephemeraFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552226/album-facebook-post-templateView licenseWild Parsnip from the Plants series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613571/wild-parsnip-from-the-plants-series-louis-prang-co-boston-massachusettsFree Image from public domain licenseListen up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900674/listen-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePoison Ivy from the Plants serieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086548/poison-ivy-from-the-plants-seriesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gardening Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670865/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThorn Apple or Stramonium from the Plants serieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186268/thorn-apple-stramonium-from-the-plants-seriesFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928734/classic-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWater Hemlock from the Plants series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613604/water-hemlock-from-the-plants-series-louis-prang-co-boston-massachusettsFree Image from public domain licenseJazz music Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789768/jazz-music-instagram-story-templateView licenseCynthia Cenone butterfly card from the Butterflies and Moths of America serieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086507/photo-image-art-vintage-booksFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11199704/classic-collection-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Painted Lady butterfly card from the Butterflies and Moths of America series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086497/image-butterfly-vintage-cards-animalFree Image from public domain licenseMusic album Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777415/music-album-instagram-post-templateView licenseTiger Moth card from the Butterflies and Moths of America serieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086506/photo-image-art-tiger-vintageFree Image from public domain license