Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageindian paintingsindian artstrikingvintage indiaindiashree ramsinghindia vintage photoMaharaja Ranbir Singh by India (Jammu)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2667 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSketch Page of Facial Studies, likely Maharao Kishor Singhhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8056760/sketch-page-facial-studies-likely-maharao-kishor-singhFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Navratri poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCityscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8183698/cityscapeFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027238/indian-culture-instagram-post-templateView licenseMara Bringing the Demons to Lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8153812/mara-bringing-the-demons-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseHindu new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602113/hindu-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseBhagat Sen Worshipping Vishnupadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8153598/bhagat-sen-worshipping-vishnupadaFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027241/indian-culture-facebook-story-templateView licenseLinga Temple Compound by India (Rajasthan)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613607/linga-temple-compound-india-rajasthanFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027236/indian-culture-blog-banner-templateView licensePage from a Sketchbook Showing Rulers on Horseback, Boars, and a Palace Scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8129751/page-from-sketchbook-showing-rulers-horseback-boars-and-palace-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseSaraswati puja poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602282/saraswati-puja-poster-templateView licenseVishnu on Garuda Slaying a Demonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8153792/vishnu-garuda-slaying-demonFree Image from public domain licenseLakshi Puja Facebook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12818032/lakshi-puja-facebook-cover-templateView licenseRama and Lakshmana Visit the Hermitage of an Ascetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8122745/rama-and-lakshmana-visit-the-hermitage-asceticFree Image from public domain licenseLakshmi puja blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712572/lakshmi-puja-blog-banner-templateView licenseA Lady with Attendantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8130576/lady-with-attendantsFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027228/indian-art-culture-facebook-story-templateView licensePortrait of a Sikh Noble, India (Punjab Plains)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241371/portrait-sikh-nobleFree Image from public domain licenseBlessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView licenseA Maharana and His Retinue Hunting Boarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491367/maharana-and-his-retinue-hunting-boarFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027223/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-templateView licenseKrishna Subdues the Serpent Kaliya in the Yamuna River: Illustration from a Bhagavata Purana Series, attributed to a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613837/image-shore-sketch-purana-indian-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928652/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Fountain Worker, India (Rajasthan)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241469/the-fountain-workerFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619126/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMaharao Shatru Sal II (1866–89) Hunting a Tiger, India (Rajasthan, Kotah)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613613/maharao-shatru-sal-1866andndash89-hunting-tiger-india-rajasthan-kotahFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027221/indian-art-culture-blog-banner-templateView licensePalace Interior attributed to Ragunath, attributed to Ragunathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613701/palace-interior-attributed-ragunath-attributed-ragunathFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928650/indian-art-culture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBuilding the Bridge to Lankahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8153777/building-the-bridge-lankaFree Image from public domain licenseHinduism Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602110/hinduism-instagram-post-templateView licenseDesvarari Ragini: Folio from a ragamala series (Garland of Musical Modes)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8180477/desvarari-ragini-folio-from-ragamala-series-garland-musical-modesFree Image from public domain licenseIslam 101 poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273456/islam-101-poster-templateView licenseDurga, Kali, and Five Matrikas Battle the Daitya Army of the Demon Shumbha: Scene from the Devi Mahatmyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8125886/image-paper-peacock-birdFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874407/indian-culture-poster-templateView licenseWoman with a Turban Dressed as Radhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7982882/woman-with-turban-dressed-radhaFree Image from public domain licenseGoddess Saraswati Puja poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830005/goddess-saraswati-puja-poster-templateView licenseSketch of a Horsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128836/sketch-horseFree Image from public domain license