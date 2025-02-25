rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
‘Empress Josephine’ or Frankfort Rose (Rosa turbinata), from Claude-Antoine Thory, Les Roses by Pierre Joseph Redouté…
Save
Edit Image
pierre joseph redoutepierre joseph redoute roseflowersvintage botanicaljoseph redoute rosesbotanical roseflower engravingrosa les
Bloom fest, Instagram post template, editable design
Bloom fest, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002535/bloom-fest-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Crown Imperial (Fritillaria imperialis), from Les Liliacées by Pierre Joseph Redouté (French, 1759–1840)
Crown Imperial (Fritillaria imperialis), from Les Liliacées by Pierre Joseph Redouté (French, 1759–1840)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613808/image-pierre-joseph-redoute-vintage-botanical-flower-crownFree Image from public domain license
Bloom fest poster template, editable design
Bloom fest poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14723759/bloom-fest-poster-template-editable-designView license
Plate 148, volume 3, Les Lillacées. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Plate 148, volume 3, Les Lillacées. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653114/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Rose care Instagram post template, editable text
Rose care Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10118228/rose-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Plate 370 and 371. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Plate 370 and 371. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653953/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Lounge opening Instagram post template, editable design
Lounge opening Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688381/lounge-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Rosier de Cels, from Les Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Rosier de Cels, from Les Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16291360/image-flower-plant-patternFree Image from public domain license
Rose perfume Instagram post template, editable text
Rose perfume Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001607/rose-perfume-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Plate 131, Fritillaria Imperialis; from "Les Liliacées"
Plate 131, Fritillaria Imperialis; from "Les Liliacées"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086984/photo-image-flower-roses-plantFree Image from public domain license
Vintage botanical pattern background, editable flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage botanical pattern background, editable flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892096/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Rosier de Cels, from Les Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Rosier de Cels, from Les Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654747/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Blooming beauty poster template, editable text and design
Blooming beauty poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941659/blooming-beauty-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Original watercolor drawing for plate 148 of "Les Liliacées," Paris: Chez l'Auteur. De l'Imprimerie de Didot jeune, 1802…
Original watercolor drawing for plate 148 of "Les Liliacées," Paris: Chez l'Auteur. De l'Imprimerie de Didot jeune, 1802…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652794/image-plant-flower-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage flower pattern, botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Editable vintage flower pattern, botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903561/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Rosier des Indes commun, from Les Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Rosier des Indes commun, from Les Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654846/image-rose-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Spring flower pattern background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…
Vintage Spring flower pattern background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903562/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Rosa centifolia angelica rubra (Rosebush of Cumberland). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced…
Rosa centifolia angelica rubra (Rosebush of Cumberland). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16291346/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Vintage white flower pattern background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…
Vintage white flower pattern background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903428/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Rosier a feuilles molles, from Les Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Rosier a feuilles molles, from Les Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653908/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage white flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage white flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903429/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Rosier a cent feuilles, foliace, from Les Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Rosier a cent feuilles, foliace, from Les Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653914/image-rose-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic white flower pattern, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic white flower pattern, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892091/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Rosier a cent feuilles, from Les Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Rosier a cent feuilles, from Les Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16291371/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Vintage botanical pattern background, editable flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage botanical pattern background, editable flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908962/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Rosier a feuilles de Laitue, from Les Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Rosier a feuilles de Laitue, from Les Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653840/image-rose-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage botanical pattern background, editable flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage botanical pattern background, editable flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892123/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Rosa indica cruenta (Rosebush of Bengal with Crimson-of-Blood Flowers). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. View…
Rosa indica cruenta (Rosebush of Bengal with Crimson-of-Blood Flowers). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. View…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16092524/image-rose-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Spring flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Spring flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892817/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Rosier a cent feuilles, from Les Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Rosier a cent feuilles, from Les Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654916/image-rose-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage botanical pattern background, editable flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage botanical pattern background, editable flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902685/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Rosa indica cruenta (Rosebush of Bengal with Crimson-of-Blood Flowers). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Rosa indica cruenta (Rosebush of Bengal with Crimson-of-Blood Flowers). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656893/image-rose-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Spring flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Spring flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892115/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Rosier Aurore Poniatowska, from La Couronne Des Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Rosier Aurore Poniatowska, from La Couronne Des Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653837/image-plant-flower-leafFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Spring flower pattern background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…
Vintage Spring flower pattern background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908970/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Rosier Eglantier, from Les Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Rosier Eglantier, from Les Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653912/image-flower-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Spring flower pattern background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…
Vintage Spring flower pattern background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892304/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Rosa centifolia angelica rubra (Rosebush of Cumberland). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Rosa centifolia angelica rubra (Rosebush of Cumberland). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656823/image-rose-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Wine tasting night Instagram post template, editable design
Wine tasting night Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004427/wine-tasting-night-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Rosier de France a fleurs panachees, from Les Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Rosier de France a fleurs panachees, from Les Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16310279/image-flower-plant-patternFree Image from public domain license