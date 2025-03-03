Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageingresperson paper cutgreat alexanderalexanderfrench lovejean auguste dominique ingresAlexander the Great presenting Campaspe to Apelles by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres (French, Montauban 1780–1867 Paris)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 977 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3621 x 2948 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSelf reminder Instagram post template, original art illustration from Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23117685/image-people-art-vintageView licenseAlexander the Great and Campaspe in the Studio of Apelles by Giovanni Battista Tiepolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14266630/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWomen make history Instagram post template, original art illustration from Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres, editable text and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23106608/png-person-artView licenseStanding Male Figure with a Scroll, circle of Andrea Mantegnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613882/standing-male-figure-with-scroll-circle-andrea-mantegnaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage couple kissing background, blue aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8528459/vintage-couple-kissing-background-blue-aesthetic-designView licenseApelles Painting Alexander and Campaspehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8273377/apelles-painting-alexander-and-campaspeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage couple kissing collage element, bw designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548308/vintage-couple-kissing-collage-element-designView licenseOedipus and the Sphinx, after Ingreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7983892/oedipus-and-the-sphinx-after-ingresFree Image from public domain licenseVintage couple kissing background, blue aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8525549/vintage-couple-kissing-background-blue-aesthetic-designView licenseHenri Lehmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8022147/henri-lehmannFree Image from public domain licenseWeight loss program poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560859/weight-loss-program-poster-templateView licenseMadame Edmond Cavé (Marie-Élisabeth Blavot, born 1810) by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184771/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseWellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20310511/wellness-and-healing-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseComtesse Turpin de Crisséhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8100247/comtesse-turpin-crisseFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, dogs transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228726/ripped-paper-png-mockup-element-dogs-transparent-backgroundView licenseOdalisque viewed from behind, after Ingreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8366089/odalisque-viewed-from-behind-after-ingresFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting clipart set. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058369/famous-painting-clipart-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMadame Désiré Raoul-Rochette by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9650727/madame-desire-raoul-rochette-jean-auguste-dominique-ingresFree Image from public domain licenseKindness quote mobile wallpaper template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20346474/kindness-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-textView licenseStudy of Figureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8100872/study-figuresFree Image from public domain licenseLGBTQ rainbow heart, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901137/lgbtq-rainbow-heart-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseMadame Granger, after Ingreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7983337/madame-granger-after-ingresFree Image from public domain licenseLGBTQ rainbow heart, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982896/lgbtq-rainbow-heart-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseUrsin-Jules Vatinelle (1798-1881)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8058211/ursin-jules-vatinelle-1798-1881Free Image from public domain licenseLove's therapy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764452/loves-therapy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Archangel Raphael (Study for a stained-glass window in the chapel of Notre-Dame de la Compassion-Saint-Ferdinand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034734/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseLGBTQ rainbow heart, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982895/lgbtq-rainbow-heart-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseThe Death of Leonardo da Vincihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8057508/the-death-leonardo-vinciFree Image from public domain licenseVintage famous painting clipart set. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058124/vintage-famous-painting-clipart-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBust of a Gypsy Girlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8058321/bust-gypsy-girlFree Image from public domain licenseBlue aesthetic couple iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8508314/blue-aesthetic-couple-iphone-wallpaperView licenseTu Marcellus Erishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8038576/marcellus-erisFree Image from public domain licenseVintage famous artwork collage element set. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058285/vintage-famous-artwork-collage-element-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLady Mary Cavendish-Bentinck (?-1843)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8059977/lady-mary-cavendish-bentinck-1843Free Image from public domain licenseVintage famous artwork clipart set. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058368/vintage-famous-artwork-clipart-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy for the Portrait of Louis-François Bertin (1766-1841)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8100277/study-for-the-portrait-louis-francois-bertin-1766-1841Free Image from public domain licenseLGBTQ rainbow heart, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982889/lgbtq-rainbow-heart-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licensePortrait of a Seated Ladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8061982/portrait-seated-ladyFree Image from public domain licensePet quote blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11669319/pet-quote-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHead of Saint John the Evangelist by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184737/head-saint-john-the-evangelistFree Image from public domain license