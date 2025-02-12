Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewise menpersonartvintagepublic domainpaintinginkphotoThe Wise Men's Offering, after Charles Reuben Ryley (British, London ca. 1752–1798 London)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 967 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3607 x 2908 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarThree Kings Day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11244378/three-kings-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWoman at Her Toilethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117542/woman-her-toiletFree Image from public domain licenseDesert getaway poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710840/desert-getaway-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThree Putti Dancing to a Piperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117562/three-putti-dancing-piperFree Image from public domain licenseInspiring quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685978/inspiring-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseMemorial To The Children Of James And Mary Woodmasonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9147469/memorial-the-children-james-and-mary-woodmasonFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11252266/merry-christmas-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMemorial for the Seven Children, of James and Mary Woodmason, Killed by Fire, in the Family Mansionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9127310/image-fire-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11251967/merry-christmas-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMiranda (Shakespeare, The Tempest, Act 1, Scene 2)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8115032/miranda-shakespeare-the-tempest-act-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseInspiring quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686742/inspiring-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseOphelia (Shakespeare, Hamlet, Act 4, Scene 5)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8115022/ophelia-shakespeare-hamlet-act-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11252513/merry-christmas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDurham House, Salisbury House and Worcester House on the Thameshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8067601/durham-house-salisbury-house-and-worcester-house-the-thamesFree Image from public domain licenseDesert getaway blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710789/desert-getaway-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFrancesco d' Agenohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8107689/francesco-agenoFree Image from public domain licenseDesert getaway social story template, editable design for Instagramhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710661/desert-getaway-social-story-template-editable-design-for-instagramView licenseOphelia: "There's fennel for you, and columbines" (Shakespeare, Hamlet, Act 4, Scene 5)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8104300/image-flowers-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDesert getaway Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10650517/desert-getaway-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMemorial for the Seven Children, of James and Mary Woodmason, Killed by Fire, in the Family Mansionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9127322/image-fire-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseThree Kings Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11244209/three-kings-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGarrick Speaking the Jubilee Odehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8115039/garrick-speaking-the-jubilee-odeFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052399/christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseVenus Surrounded by Cupidshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8104107/venus-surrounded-cupidsFree Image from public domain licenseThree Kings Day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11244256/three-kings-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDavid Garrick as King Lear (Shakespeare, King Lear, Act 3, Scene 1)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8133671/david-garrick-king-lear-shakespeare-king-lear-act-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom stories poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711028/bedroom-stories-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseIgnatius Sanchohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8108850/ignatius-sanchoFree Image from public domain licenseThree Kings Day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11244341/three-kings-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTerpsichorehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8118852/terpsichoreFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11250546/merry-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMiss O'Neil in Juliethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8062009/miss-oneil-julietFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052403/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-post-templateView licenseEratohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8118862/eratoFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11526463/merry-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Parson's Headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8103969/the-parsons-headFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom stories social story template, editable design for Instagramhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710901/bedroom-stories-social-story-template-editable-design-for-instagramView licenseThe Descent of Man into the Vale of Death, from "The Grave," a Poem by Robert Blairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8062474/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom stories blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710958/bedroom-stories-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHebehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8116167/hebeFree Image from public domain license