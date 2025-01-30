Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageshree krishna imagesshree krishnanagakrishna gopisserpent illustrationindian paintingserpentindia vintage photoKrishna Subdues the Serpent Kaliya in the Yamuna River: Illustration from a Bhagavata Purana Series, attributed to a follower of NainsukhView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1047 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3105 x 3560 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarKrishnashtami festival Facebook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12817972/krishnashtami-festival-facebook-poster-templateView licenseDurga Confronts the Army of the Demon Chikshura: Scene from the Devi Mahatmyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8126044/durga-confronts-the-army-the-demon-chikshura-scene-from-the-devi-mahatmyaFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619126/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDurga, Kali, and the Matrikas Battle the Demon Raktabija: Scene from the Devi Mahatmyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8125951/image-art-vintage-bloodFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDurga, Kali, and Five Matrikas Battle the Daitya Army of the Demon Shumbha: Scene from the Devi Mahatmyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8125886/image-paper-peacock-birdFree Image from public domain licenseHindu gods Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874402/hindu-gods-facebook-story-templateView licenseDurga Confronts the Buffalo Demon Mahisha: Scene from the Devi Mahatmyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8125875/durga-confronts-the-buffalo-demon-mahisha-scene-from-the-devi-mahatmyaFree Image from public domain licenseKrishnashtami Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874357/krishnashtami-instagram-story-templateView licenseRama and Lakshmana Visit the Hermitage of an Ascetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8122745/rama-and-lakshmana-visit-the-hermitage-asceticFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731604/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman Leaving Her Loverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117055/woman-leaving-her-loverFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731605/indian-art-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAbhisarika Nayika (Heroine Braving the Night)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8103066/abhisarika-nayika-heroine-braving-the-nightFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Navratri poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDrawing for an Illustration from a Sat Sai of Bihari Lal Series: The Message of the Eyes (recto); Lady in Search of Her…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8106343/image-paper-vintage-darkFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380109/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Lady with Attendantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8130576/lady-with-attendantsFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696300/indian-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseScenes from the Bhagavata Puranahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490936/scenes-from-the-bhagavata-puranaFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696318/indian-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseShiva and Parvati in a Mountain Grottohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8113696/shiva-and-parvati-mountain-grottoFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731606/indian-art-culture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBhagat Sen Worshipping Vishnupadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8153598/bhagat-sen-worshipping-vishnupadaFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538746/indian-art-culture-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseVishnu on Garuda Slaying a Demonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8153792/vishnu-garuda-slaying-demonFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696284/indian-culture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBuilding the Bridge to Lankahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8113673/building-the-bridge-lankaFree Image from public domain licenseSaraswati puja poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602282/saraswati-puja-poster-templateView licenseBattle Scene from a Devi Mahatmyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128950/battle-scene-from-devi-mahatmyaFree Image from public domain licenseLakshi Puja Facebook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12818032/lakshi-puja-facebook-cover-templateView licenseKrishna (dressed as a woman) Embracing Radha, India (Rajasthan, Mewar)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582269/krishna-dressed-woman-embracing-radha-india-rajasthan-mewarFree Image from public domain licenseLakshmi puja blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712572/lakshmi-puja-blog-banner-templateView licenseWoman with a Turban Dressed as Radhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7982882/woman-with-turban-dressed-radhaFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027238/indian-culture-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman Holding a Flute and Dressed as Krishnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8141837/woman-holding-flute-and-dressed-krishnaFree Image from public domain licenseHinduism story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9459438/hinduism-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseInterior of the Taj Mahal Mausoleum, India (Delhi or Agra)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613810/interior-the-taj-mahal-mausoleum-india-delhi-agraFree Image from public domain licenseVisit India Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9597680/visit-india-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKrishna and Radha Standing on a Lotushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7970280/krishna-and-radha-standing-lotusFree Image from public domain license