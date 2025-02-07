Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageindian artindian manuscriptindian artist public domain artindiaindian paintingindia paintingindianindian flowersVasanti Ragini, Page from a Ragamala Series (Garland of Musical Modes), India (Himachal Pradesh, Bilaspur)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 895 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2983 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBlessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView licenseSanveri Ragini, Page from a Ragamala Series (Garland of Musical Modes)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8199917/sanveri-ragini-page-from-ragamala-series-garland-musical-modesFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027238/indian-culture-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Demon Hiranyaksha Departs the Demon Palace: Folio from a Bhagavata Purana Series, Northern India, Guler, Himachal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185682/image-narasimha-india-public-domain-demonFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027241/indian-culture-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Demon Marichi Tries to Dissuade Ravana; Illustrated folio from a dispersed Ramayana series, India (Himachal Pradesh…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184124/image-india-terrifying-deer-kangra-paintings-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePrince and Ladies in a Gardenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8161933/prince-and-ladies-gardenFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027236/indian-culture-blog-banner-templateView licensePleasures of the Hunthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087176/pleasures-the-huntFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseAndhrayaki Ragini: Folio from a ragamala series (Garland of Musical Modes), India (Himachal Pradesh, Bilaspur)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613832/image-ragamala-indian-painting-sky-india-absenceFree Image from public domain licenseIslam 101 poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273456/islam-101-poster-templateView licenseA Messenger is Dispatched: Page from a Dispersed Manuscript, India (Punjab Hills, Bilaspur)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085134/image-miniature-painting-watercolor-tree-vintage-indiaFree Image from public domain licenseSaraswati puja poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602282/saraswati-puja-poster-templateView licenseThree Ladies in a Palace Interior: Page from a Dispersed Laur Chanda (Romance of Laurak and Chanda)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8274749/image-paper-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874407/indian-culture-poster-templateView licenseMaharaja Raj Singh Adored by His Ladies, India (Rajasthan, Sawar)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186056/image-raja-mughal-maharajaFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Navratri poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDurga and Kali Approach the Gathered Armies of Chanda and Munda: Scene from the Devi Mahatmyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8127471/image-paper-grid-artFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseKalki Avatar, the Future Incarnation of Vishnuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085147/kalki-avatar-the-future-incarnation-vishnuFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027228/indian-art-culture-facebook-story-templateView licenseDurga Confronts the Buffalo Demon Mahisha: Scene from the Devi Mahatmyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491246/durga-confronts-the-buffalo-demon-mahisha-scene-from-the-devi-mahatmyaFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027223/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-templateView licenseVishnu on Garuda, attributed to Sajnuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186355/vishnu-garuda-attributed-sajnuFree Image from public domain licenseVisit India poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613548/visit-india-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBhima Slays Jarasandha: Page from a Bhagavata Purana Manuscripthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8271304/bhima-slays-jarasandha-page-from-bhagavata-purana-manuscriptFree Image from public domain licenseLakshi Puja Facebook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12818032/lakshi-puja-facebook-cover-templateView licenseBlindman's Bluff: Page From a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Rajasthan, Mewar)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084901/image-india-watercolor-tree-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseLakshmi puja blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712572/lakshmi-puja-blog-banner-templateView licenseKrishna Revels with the Gopis: Page from a Dispersed Gita Govinda (Song of the Cowherds), India (Madhya Pradesh, Malwa)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185685/image-cloud-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777201/indian-culture-instagram-post-templateView licensePage From a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Rajasthan, Mewar)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086402/image-indian-paintings-krishna-indiaFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027221/indian-art-culture-blog-banner-templateView licenseMaharana Amar Singh II Is Shown Two Silver Elephantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099841/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseEid Mubarak poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273502/eid-mubarak-poster-templateView licenseDouble-sided folio from a Ramayana series, India, Himachal Pradesh, unidentified sub-schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241544/double-sided-folio-from-ramayana-seriesFree Image from public domain licenseIndia poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599964/india-poster-templateView licenseDouble-sided folio from a Ramayana series, India, Himachal Pradesh, unidentified sub-schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241405/double-sided-folio-from-ramayana-seriesFree Image from public domain license