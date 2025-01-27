Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageocean paintingclayburning lithographbowpublic domainsteamlittle italyvintage passenger shipBurning of the Henry Clay Near Yonkers–While on Her Trip From Albany to New York on Wednesday Afternoon July 28th, 1852.–The rapid spread of the flames forced the passengers into the water. Mothers and children, husbands and wives, brothers and sisters were drowned together, whilst trying to save each other. Little children buffetted the waves in vain for a few moments, and then sunk to rise no more. 