The Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara Dispensing Boons: Folio from an Ashtasahasrika Prajnaparamita Manuscript by Mahavihara Master
indian artist public domain artpublic domain vintage indian patternvintage labelesotericspiritual posterbuddhist patternbodhisattva avalokiteshvaraindian miniatures
Peace within poster template
The Bodhisattva Avalokitesvara Expounding the Dharma to a Devotee: Folio from a Ashtasahasrika Prajnaparamita Sutra…
Buddhism poster template
Six-Armed Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara Sitting in a Posture of Roya Ease: Folio from a Manuscript of the Ashtasahasrika…
Bodhisattva Maitreya, Folio from a dispersed Ashtasahasrika Prajnaparamita (Perfection of Wisdom) Manuscript, India (Bengal)…
Green Tara Dispensing Boons to Ecstatic Devotees: Folio from a Manuscript of the Ashtasahasrika Prajnaparamita (Perfection…
The Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara in the Form of Shadakshari Lokeshvara: Folio from a manuscript of the Ashtasahasrika…
Buddha Giving Safety (Abhayananda) to Mariners, Leaf from a Dispersed Pancavimsatisahasrika Prajnapramita, India (Bengal) or…
Bodhisattva Maitreya, Leaf from a dispersed Ashtasahasrika Prajnaparamita (Perfection of Wisdom) Manuscript, India (Bengal)…
Kurukulla Dancing in Her Mountain Grotto: Folio from a Manuscript of the Ashtasahasrika Prajnaparamita (Perfection of…
Green Tara, Folio from a dispersed Ashtasahasrika Prajnaparamita (Perfection of Wisdom) Manuscript, India (Bengal) or…
Standing Eight-Armed Avalokiteshvara, the Bodhisattva of Infinite Compassion
Enthroned Four-armed Bodhisattva, Leaf from a dispersed Pancavimsatisahasrika Prajnaparamita Manuscript, India (Bengal) or…
Green Tara, Folio from a dispersed Ashtasahasrika Prajnaparamita (Perfection of Wisdom) Manuscript, India (Bengal) or…
Green Tara, Folio from a dispersed Ashtasahasrika Prajnaparamita (Perfection of Wisdom) Manuscript, India (Bengal) or…
White Tara, Folio from a dispersed Ashtasahasrika Prajnaparamita (Perfection of Wisdom) Manuscript, India (Bengal) or…
Bodhisattva Maitreya: The Future Buddha
Tara, the Buddhist Savior, Nepal (Kathmandu Valley)
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (9th century) by Bangladeshi
Bodhisattva in a Mountain Grotto, Playing a Stringed Instrument (Vina), Leaf from a Dispersed Pancavimsatisahasrika…
“Universal Gateway,” Chapter 25 of the Lotus Sutra by Sugawara Mitsushige (calligrapher)
The Goddess Durga Slaying the Demon Buffalo Mahisha
