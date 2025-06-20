Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanasianfabricartvintagepublic domainsilkphotoPiece, JapanView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 880 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2000 x 1466 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHanami festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743764/hanami-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8181885/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670309/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8181796/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745269/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8183483/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670324/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8180809/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseMount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670193/mount-fuji-vintage-japanese-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8181797/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseMount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662483/mount-fuji-vintage-japanese-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8181721/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267443/japan-poster-templateView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8181733/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670778/japan-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8240770/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8183475/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267479/japan-instagram-story-templateView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8181809/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable tapestry mockup, Hokusia's The Great Wave off Kanagawa pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867517/png-art-blank-space-colorView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8181711/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseJapan blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267333/japan-blog-banner-templateView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8183050/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseAsian adventure poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13165807/asian-adventure-poster-templateView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8181811/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670480/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8183366/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8183001/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670425/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8180665/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseAsian adventure Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13165868/asian-adventure-facebook-story-templateView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8181852/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseAsian adventure Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704774/asian-adventure-instagram-post-templateView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8181793/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8183078/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8183347/pieceFree Image from public domain license