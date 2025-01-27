Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagekrishnarajasthan artradha krishnakrishna woos radhaindiaindian paintingradhaindia vintage photoKrishna Woos Radha: Page from the Dispersed Boston" Rasikapriya (Lover's Breviary), India (Rajasthan, Amber)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 782 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2456 x 3767 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarIndian art & culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619126/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKrishna Dancing: Page from the Dispersed "Boston" Rasikapriya (Lover's Breviary), India (Rajasthan, Amber)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329541/photo-image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture 