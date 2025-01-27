rawpixel
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619126/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Krishna Dancing: Page from the Dispersed "Boston" Rasikapriya (Lover's Breviary), India (Rajasthan, Amber)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329541/photo-image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Radha Speaks to Krishna: Page from the Boston Rasikapriya (Lover's Breviary), India (Rajasthan, Amber)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328776/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Hindu gods Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874402/hindu-gods-facebook-story-templateView license
Krishna Kisses Radha: Page from the Boston Rasikapriya (Lover's Breviary), India (Rajasthan, Amber)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328745/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Krishnashtami Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874357/krishnashtami-instagram-story-templateView license
Page from a Dispersed Rasikapriya (Lover's Breviary) by Nuruddin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329483/photo-image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Puriya Ragaputra: Page from the Dispersed "Boston" Ragamala Series (Garland of Musical Modes), India (Rajasthan, Kota or…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330250/image-paper-hands-artFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731605/indian-art-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Brahmin Delivers Rukmini's Letter to Krishna: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328775/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731604/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Krishna and Balarama within a Walled Palace: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), ndia…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614068/image-krishna-radha-indian-miniatureFree Image from public domain license
Jodhpur, India Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444382/jodhpur-india-facebook-story-templateView license
Radha's Friend Pleads with Her to Receive Krishna: Page from a Dispersed Rasikapriya, India (Madhya Pradesh, Malwa)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330308/image-clouds-paper-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
India travel blog Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444406/india-travel-blog-facebook-story-templateView license
The Death of the Giant Shankachura: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8202199/image-paper-hands-treesFree Image from public domain license
Taste of curry Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444524/taste-curry-instagram-post-templateView license
Malkos Raga: Page from a Dispersed Ragamala Series (Garland of Musical Modes), India (Rajasthan, Marwar)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330269/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538746/indian-art-culture-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Kama Aims His Bow at Radha: Page From a Dispersed Gita Govinda (Loves of Krishna), India (Rajasthan, Mewar)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328773/image-arrows-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380109/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Radha and Her Confidant Sit in an Open Room: Page from a Dispersed Rasikapriya, India (Madhya Pradesh, Malwa)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330264/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731606/indian-art-culture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Shri Rama Putra Raga: Page from the Dispersed Boston" Ragamala Series (Garland of Musical Modes)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613093/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873930/indian-culture-instagram-post-templateView license
Vasant Ragini: Folio from a ragamala series (Garland of Musical Modes), India (Madhya Pradesh, Malwa)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184184/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696318/indian-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
A Lady Playing the Tanpura
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7821751/lady-playing-the-tanpuraFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696300/indian-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Page From a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Rajasthan, Mewar)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086402/image-indian-paintings-krishna-indiaFree Image from public domain license
Amazing India Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444732/amazing-india-instagram-post-templateView license
Encounters in Mathura: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Madhya Pradesh, Malwa)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184148/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
India travel blog Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443866/india-travel-blog-facebook-story-templateView license
Page from a Dispersed Rasikapriya (Lover's Breviary)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8215675/page-from-dispersed-rasikapriya-lovers-breviaryFree Image from public domain license
Pushkar, India Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443852/pushkar-india-facebook-story-templateView license
Bangali Ragini: Folio from a ragamala series (Garland of Musical Modes), India (Rajasthan, Amber)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328738/image-paper-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
India travel Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874110/india-travel-facebook-post-templateView license
Chandravimba Ragaputra: Page from a Dispersed "Boston" Ragamala Series (Garland of Musical Modes)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8142709/image-paper-hand-personFree Image from public domain license