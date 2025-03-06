Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetobaccopersonartvintagepublic domainnew yorkpaintingcardsShe Knew His Whiskers, from the Snapshots from Puck" series (N128) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobacco issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 728 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2426 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNY party invitation card template, editable digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809909/party-invitation-card-template-editable-digital-painting-remixView licenseBeneath His Notice, from the Snapshots from "Puck" series (N128) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922686/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSanta's coming, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519748/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseHis First Look at the New Fountain, from the Snapshots from "Puck" series (N128) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922709/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAt Miss Ahrenheim's Wedding, from the Snapshots from Puck" series (N128) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614018/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas & new year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894085/christmas-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Subterfuge, from the Snapshots from "Puck" series (N128) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923886/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseJupiter Pluvius Outdone, from the Snapshots from "Puck" series (N128) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922781/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894084/merry-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWhat We See on the Ferries, from the Snapshots from "Puck" series (N128) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923814/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseAn Improvised Pastille, from the Snapshots from "Puck" series (N128) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922782/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseOn the Way to the Station, from the Snapshots from "Puck" series (N128) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086482/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePresence of Mind, from the Snapshots from "Puck" series (N128) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922710/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA Dangerous Precedent, from the Snapshots from "Puck" series (N128) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923812/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas & Santa editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16550979/christmas-santa-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseOn the Bridge, from the Snapshots from "Puck" series (N128) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923867/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEqual rights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Natural Mistake, from the Snapshots from "Puck" series (N128) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086471/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseOn the New York and New Haven Railroad, from the Snapshots from "Puck" series (N128) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922664/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView licenseA Natural Mistake, from the Snapshots from "Puck" series (N128) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927959/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt Facebook post template with original photography portrait of Oscar Wilde, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23145309/image-aesthetic-book-personView licenseUnsofisticated, from the Snapshots from "Puck" series (N128) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922620/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseParis fashion week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894858/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Crack at the Truth, from the Snapshots from "Puck" series (N128) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923897/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with art, history, and vintage elements. Art and history blend customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22327904/image-background-transparent-pngView licenseIn the Nature of a Privilege, from the Snapshots from "Puck" series (N128) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923803/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSport on the Lots, from the Snapshots from "Puck" series (N128) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922739/image-animal-person-sportFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894860/classic-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePoetry Repeats Itself, from the Snapshots from "Puck" series (N128) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7922702/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt market poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594131/art-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAll He Had, from the Snapshots from "Puck" series (N128) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923848/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license