Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagedunhuangchinatapestrychinese vintage matchesdunhuang cavewalls artwall paintingbuddhaBanner with Bodhisattva, possibly Mahamayuri, China (Dunhuang area, Gansu Province)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 561 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1668 x 3568 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChinese New Year wish Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723323/chinese-new-year-wish-instagram-post-templateView licenseHead of a Bodhisattvahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329142/head-bodhisattvaFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725279/chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView licenseShakyamuni Triad: Buddha Attended by Manjushri and Samantabhadrahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9719018/shakyamuni-triad-buddha-attended-manjushri-and-samantabhadraFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12960885/chinese-new-year-poster-templateView licenseBodhisattva Avalokiteshvarahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182925/bodhisattva-avalokiteshvaraFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924371/chinese-new-year-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBuddhist stelehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849443/buddhist-steleFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13275140/china-travel-instagram-post-templateView licenseHead of a bodhisattvahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8348778/head-bodhisattvaFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12960886/chinese-new-year-facebook-story-templateView licenseBodhisattva Guanyinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9680940/bodhisattva-guanyinFree Image from public domain licenseHighlights of china Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274870/highlights-china-instagram-post-templateView licenseShakyamuni Triad: Buddha Attended by Manjushri and Samantabhadra (Bodhisattva with Elephant)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9718992/image-lion-clouds-personFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723258/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseShakyamuni Triad: Buddha Attended by Manjushri and Samantabhadra (Bodhisattva with Lion)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9718935/image-lion-clouds-faceFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseShakyamuni Triad: Buddha Attended by Manjushri and Samantabhadra (Buddha)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9718934/shakyamuni-triad-buddha-attended-manjushri-and-samantabhadra-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseFlower arrangement workshop editable poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22157932/image-flowers-leaves-artView licenseStele Commissioned by Helian Ziyue (赫蓮子悅) and a Devotional Society of Five Hundred Individualshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8348947/photo-image-background-skull-treesFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12960881/chinese-new-year-blog-banner-templateView licenseBodhisattva (Maitreya) with crossed ankleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8352243/bodhisattva-maitreya-with-crossed-anklesFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924416/chinese-new-year-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBodhisattvahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8338286/bodhisattvaFree Image from public domain licenseQingming festival Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13640618/qingming-festival-facebook-post-templateView licenseVotive stele with Buddha and bodhisattvashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8348932/votive-stele-with-buddha-and-bodhisattvasFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958234/visit-china-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead of an attendant bodhisattvahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8348803/head-attendant-bodhisattvaFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505372/visit-china-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseStele commissioned by Helian Ziyue (赫蓮子悅)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491094/stele-commissioned-helian-ziyueFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12813987/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseBuddha Dipankara (Dingguang)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8352195/buddha-dipankara-dingguangFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12813993/chinese-new-year-instagram-story-templateView licenseHead of Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9644352/head-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11960785/lunar-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSeated Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9680226/seated-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505367/visit-china-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Visit of Manjushri to Vimalakirti (base of stele)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8348937/the-visit-manjushri-vimalakirti-base-steleFree Image from public domain licenseWall of China poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947567/wall-china-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMiniature Votive Stupahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709783/miniature-votive-stupaFree Image from public domain license