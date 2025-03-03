rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Virgin and Child with Saints and Angels, and God the Father in the Sky
Save
Edit Image
angelspaperskyartwatercolourvintagepublic domaindrawings
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Saint John the Evangelist; head and shoulders, writing with a quill; after Giovanni Battista Piazzetta
Saint John the Evangelist; head and shoulders, writing with a quill; after Giovanni Battista Piazzetta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8146867/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
PNG Angel illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG Angel illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230216/png-angel-illustration-collage-elementView license
Saint Jude, head and shoulders, holding a square rule; after Giovanni Battista Piazzetta
Saint Jude, head and shoulders, holding a square rule; after Giovanni Battista Piazzetta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8146885/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage cherub, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage cherub, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229275/png-baby-angel-beige-cherubView license
Saint Peter Healing the Lame
Saint Peter Healing the Lame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8163236/saint-peter-healing-the-lameFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's Day cupid, arrow through heart editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's Day cupid, arrow through heart editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358650/png-aesthetic-angel-arrowView license
Imaginary portrait head of a man wearing a cap and fur-trimmed coat; from the series of 22 imaginary portrait heads after…
Imaginary portrait head of a man wearing a cap and fur-trimmed coat; from the series of 22 imaginary portrait heads after…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8161372/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Imaginary portrait head of a man in a feathered hat; from the series of 22 imaginary portrait heads after Giovanni Battista…
Imaginary portrait head of a man in a feathered hat; from the series of 22 imaginary portrait heads after Giovanni Battista…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8161343/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Endless love poster template, editable text and design
Endless love poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683066/endless-love-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of a Young Woman Holding a Mask
Portrait of a Young Woman Holding a Mask
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8147584/portrait-young-woman-holding-maskFree Image from public domain license
Baptism invitation template
Baptism invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537978/baptism-invitation-templateView license
Cartouche with a Crown, the Virgin (?) and the Holy Ghost, and Four Putti
Cartouche with a Crown, the Virgin (?) and the Holy Ghost, and Four Putti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8252076/cartouche-with-crown-the-virgin-and-the-holy-ghost-and-four-puttiFree Image from public domain license
Christening celebration invitation template
Christening celebration invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537891/christening-celebration-invitation-templateView license
Nativity
Nativity
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8157497/nativityFree Image from public domain license
Endless love Instagram post template, editable text
Endless love Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12606921/endless-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Crucifixion of Christ by Pehr Hörberg
The Crucifixion of Christ by Pehr Hörberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329512/the-crucifixion-christFree Image from public domain license
Endless love Instagram story template, editable text
Endless love Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683067/endless-love-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Plate 7: A woman with a basket of pears; from 'Icones ad vivum expressae' after Giovanni Battista Piazzetta
Plate 7: A woman with a basket of pears; from 'Icones ad vivum expressae' after Giovanni Battista Piazzetta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8148903/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Angel quote Instagram story template
Angel quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685761/angel-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Christ as Judge
Christ as Judge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8167194/christ-judgeFree Image from public domain license
Angel quote Instagram post template
Angel quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686750/angel-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Christ in Glory by Johann Wolfgang Baumgartner
Christ in Glory by Johann Wolfgang Baumgartner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328310/christ-gloryFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890073/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Plate 10: Old woman with a rosary and a boy counting coins; from 'Icones ad vivum expressae' after Giovanni Battista…
Plate 10: Old woman with a rosary and a boy counting coins; from 'Icones ad vivum expressae' after Giovanni Battista…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8148909/image-person-art-coinsFree Image from public domain license
Endless love blog banner template, editable text
Endless love blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683072/endless-love-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Plate 9: A youth playing the recorder while a man to the left holds up a music book; from 'Icones ad vivum expressae' after…
Plate 9: A youth playing the recorder while a man to the left holds up a music book; from 'Icones ad vivum expressae' after…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8148897/image-book-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Evensong Instagram post template, editable text
Evensong Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11625844/evensong-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Plate 3: Boy with a hat touching the face of a girl; from 'Icones ad vivum expressae' after Giovanni Battista Piazzetta
Plate 3: Boy with a hat touching the face of a girl; from 'Icones ad vivum expressae' after Giovanni Battista Piazzetta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8148923/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor cherub design element set
Editable watercolor cherub design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15177844/editable-watercolor-cherub-design-element-setView license
Plate 8: Man in a hat reading a book with a magnifying glass; from 'Icones ad vivum expressae' after Giovanni Battista…
Plate 8: Man in a hat reading a book with a magnifying glass; from 'Icones ad vivum expressae' after Giovanni Battista…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8148933/image-book-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Love angel fantasy remix, editable design
Love angel fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663570/love-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Plate 4: Boy with a lace collar holding a piece of fruit in his hands; from 'Icones ad vivum expressae' after Giovanni…
Plate 4: Boy with a lace collar holding a piece of fruit in his hands; from 'Icones ad vivum expressae' after Giovanni…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8148839/image-hands-person-fruitFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with 'Have Faith' text, vintage art, and maps social media post editable design
Retro collage with 'Have Faith' text, vintage art, and maps social media post editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22789286/image-background-flower-png-starView license
Landscape with a Waterfall by Johann Christoph Rist
Landscape with a Waterfall by Johann Christoph Rist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183760/image-waterfall-watercolor-1816-2006Free Image from public domain license
Pray for peace Instagram post template, editable text
Pray for peace Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333675/pray-for-peace-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Caricatures of a Fish and a Bird Peddler in Ornamental Frames
Caricatures of a Fish and a Bird Peddler in Ornamental Frames
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8156025/caricatures-fish-and-bird-peddler-ornamental-framesFree Image from public domain license
Black coquette angel, editable design element set
Black coquette angel, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418264/black-coquette-angel-editable-design-element-setView license
Design for a Male National Costume
Design for a Male National Costume
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8066670/design-for-male-national-costumeFree Image from public domain license