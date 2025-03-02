Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage fashion illustrationalbert iaustriaclergypersonartvintagepublic domainPlate 12: Members of the clergy marching in the funeral procession of Archduke Albert of Austria; from 'Pompa Funebris ... Alberti Pii' by Cornelis Galle I, after Jacques FrancquartView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 882 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3591 x 2639 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable vintage postage stamp, Gustav Klimt's famous painting set , remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062250/png-adele-bloch-bauer-art-babyView licensePlate 11: Members of the clergy marching in the funeral procession of Archduke Albert of Austria; from 'Pompa Funebris ...…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614156/image-cloak-1559-1621Free Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's vintage postage stamp, editable famous painting set , remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062371/png-adele-bloch-bauer-art-babyView licensePlate 53: Eight figures marching in the funeral procession of Archduke Albert of Austria; from 'Pompa Funebris ... Alberti…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614145/image-french-emperors-1960s-fashion-vintage-1960Free Image from public domain licenseMonet's beauty quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631368/monets-beauty-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePlate 33: Men with heraldic flags and horses from Mechelen and Salins marching in the funeral procession of Archduke Albert…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614077/image-french-emperors-1559-1621Free Image from public domain licenseI am fashion Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22244936/fashion-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePlate 64: The magistrates of the city of Brussels marching in the funeral procession of Archduke Albert of Austria; from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614072/image-french-wall-mural-emperors-1559Free Image from public domain licenseWar history poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licensePlate 48: Men bearing arms and heraldic flags marching in the funeral procession of Archduke Albert of Austria; from 'Pompa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614137/image-french-flag-1559-1621Free Image from public domain licenseBloom blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408003/bloom-blog-banner-templateView licensePlate 44: Men with heraldic flags and horses from Carinthia and Styria marching in the funeral procession of Archduke Albert…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614146/image-austria-flag-1559-1621Free Image from public domain licenseChild of God quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630489/child-god-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePlate 54: The pages marching in the funeral procession of Archduke Albert of Austria; from 'Pompa Funebris ... Alberti Pii'…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614138/image-albert-vintage-music-sheet-1559Free Image from public domain licenseSelf affirmation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470752/self-affirmation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlate 6: Members of the court chapel choir marching in the funeral procession of Archduke Albert of Austria; from 'Pompa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614083/image-1960-choir-drawingFree Image from public domain licenseNot fashionable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986197/not-fashionable-poster-templateView licensePlate 63: The magistrates of the city of Brussels marching in the funeral procession of Archduke Albert of Austria; from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614147/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStylist social media post template, scrapbook aesthetic, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7487360/imageView licensePlate 35: Men with heraldic flags and horses from Charolois marching in the funeral procession of Archduke Albert of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614142/image-funeral-1559-1621Free Image from public domain licensePet quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816212/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView licensePlate 39: Men with heraldic flags and horses from Burgundy and Artois marching in the funeral procession of Archduke Albert…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614071/image-1559-1621-1623Free Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage figures, vintage style, and vintage elements customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22331718/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licensePlate 32: Men with heraldic flags and horses from Overijssel and Utrecht marching in the funeral procession of Archduke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614166/image-austria-flag-1559-1621Free Image from public domain licenseVintage art with people, sculpture, and anatomy. Explore vintage, explore art customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22330723/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licensePlate 51: Members of the court of justice marching in the funeral procession of Archduke Albert of Austria; from 'Pompa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614074/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with historical figures, vintage art, and retro elements. Vintage style customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22331489/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licensePlate 64: The magistrates of the city of Brussels marching in the funeral procession of Archduke Albert of Austria; from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614080/image-albert-1559-1621Free Image from public domain licenseLove quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630890/love-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePlate 36: Men with heraldic flags and horses from Zutphen and Namur marching in the funeral procession of Archduke Albert of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614056/image-funeral-vintage-illustration-public-domain-1559Free Image from public domain licensePet quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816216/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView licensePlate 34: Men with heraldic flags and horses from Frise and the Hapsburg Empire marching in the funeral procession of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614155/image-horse-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVirtual museum tour, explore art. Virtual museum, 360° tour. Art, virtual museum customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22544362/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licensePlate 13: Members of the clergy marching in the funeral procession of Archduke Albert of Austria; from 'Pompa Funebris ...…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186091/image-art-vintage-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980546/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlate 28: Drummers and trumpet players marching in the funeral procession of Archduke Albert of Austria; from 'Pompa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186089/image-art-vintage-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseI don't love you anymore quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14695310/dont-love-you-anymore-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePlate 23: Gentlemen of the house marching in the funeral procession of Archduke Albert of Austria; from 'Pompa Funebris ...…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614054/image-etching-albert-austriaFree Image from public domain licenseLife coach Twitter post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8823817/life-coach-twitter-post-template-editable-textView licensePlate 45: Men with heraldic flags and horses from the House of Brabant and Burgundy marching in the funeral procession of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186090/image-art-vintage-paintingFree Image from public domain license