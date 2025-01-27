Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imagesilk vintagefabric patternvintage pattern18th century patternjapan patternfabricpatternartPiece, JapanView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 946 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2000 x 1577 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCustomizable tapestry mockup, Hokusia's The Great Wave off Kanagawa pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867517/png-art-blank-space-colorView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128967/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8177782/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Pierre-Auguste Renoir's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774383/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8177757/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8177852/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8179947/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743764/hanami-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8177687/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseArtwork auction Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787535/artwork-auction-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8177279/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas playlist, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519420/christmas-playlist-editable-instagram-post-templateView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8181237/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable wrinkled fabric mockup, flat lay designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7510557/imageView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8177327/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, original art illustration from Gaetano Brunetti, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541835/image-frame-pattern-artView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8181289/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with William Henry Holmes' painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774643/png-art-artwork-calmView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8181032/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseRoom & linen spray label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14528400/room-linen-spray-label-template-editable-designView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8181496/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseSale shopping promotion poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704546/sale-shopping-promotion-poster-template-and-designView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8176738/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8177176/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseTimeless collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Thomas Gainsborough, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541630/image-flower-frame-circleView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8177195/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseChoosing fabrics Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639222/choosing-fabrics-instagram-post-templateView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8177043/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseRoom & linen spray label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14528489/room-linen-spray-label-template-editable-designView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8181983/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseRoom & linen spray label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14528079/room-linen-spray-label-template-editable-designView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8181120/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseRoom & linen spray label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517727/room-linen-spray-label-template-editable-designView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8176556/pieceFree Image from public domain licensePerfume ad Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749719/perfume-instagram-post-templateView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8176516/pieceFree Image from public domain license