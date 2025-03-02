rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of a Woman
Save
Edit Image
baroquewoman portraitberniniitalian paintingpearl paintingroman paintingwoman pearlsbaroque painting
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Saint John the Baptist preaching to a crowd
Saint John the Baptist preaching to a crowd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8162525/saint-john-the-baptist-preaching-crowdFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
Saint Clare, seated in the clouds among angels, a dragon below
Saint Clare, seated in the clouds among angels, a dragon below
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8162444/saint-clare-seated-the-clouds-among-angels-dragon-belowFree Image from public domain license
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Allegory of the Immaculate Conception
Allegory of the Immaculate Conception
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8216479/allegory-the-immaculate-conceptionFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837613/dont-blink-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Allegorical Composition: Music and Justice with the Spinola Arms
Allegorical Composition: Music and Justice with the Spinola Arms
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8216413/allegorical-composition-music-and-justice-with-the-spinola-armsFree Image from public domain license
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837619/surprise-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Christ Giving the Host to a Holy Abbess
Christ Giving the Host to a Holy Abbess
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8199929/christ-giving-the-host-holy-abbessFree Image from public domain license
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837632/surprise-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Christ Giving the Host to a Holy Abbess (after Gaulli)
Christ Giving the Host to a Holy Abbess (after Gaulli)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8216390/christ-giving-the-host-holy-abbess-after-gaulliFree Image from public domain license
Eyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisement
Eyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837630/eyes-are-window-soul-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Allegorical Figure of Faith
Allegorical Figure of Faith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8203598/allegorical-figure-faithFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink flyer template, editable advertisement
Don't blink flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837624/dont-blink-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Prophets, Patriarchs, Saints, and Music-Making Angels in Glory
Prophets, Patriarchs, Saints, and Music-Making Angels in Glory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8216489/prophets-patriarchs-saints-and-music-making-angels-gloryFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Old masters Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872034/old-masters-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Pope Clement X (1590–1676) by Giovanni Battista Gaulli (Il Baciccio) (Italian, Genoa 1639–1709 Rome)
Pope Clement X (1590–1676) by Giovanni Battista Gaulli (Il Baciccio) (Italian, Genoa 1639–1709 Rome)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614001/image-pope-line-artFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956283/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mythology: Diana the Huntress. Artemis.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Mythology: Diana the Huntress. Artemis.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651113/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Surprise Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Surprise Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8871675/surprise-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Departure of David the Shepherd from the House of His Father (Partenza di David pastore dalla casa paterna)
Departure of David the Shepherd from the House of His Father (Partenza di David pastore dalla casa paterna)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8148712/image-art-house-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Instagram story template, editable text & design
Old masters Instagram story template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872397/old-masters-instagram-story-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of a Man (ca. 1700 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Battista Gaulli
Portrait of a Man (ca. 1700 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Battista Gaulli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136476/portrait-man-ca-1700-baroque-giovanni-battista-gaulliFree Image from public domain license
Cat woman with pearl earring sticker, editable art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cat woman with pearl earring sticker, editable art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058741/cat-woman-with-pearl-earring-sticker-editable-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Paint nude
Paint nude
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712071/paint-nudeFree Image from public domain license
Old masters email header template, editable text & design
Old masters email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837616/old-masters-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Facade of a Baroque Church, Probably the Facade that Bernini Added to Pichetti's Chiesa da le Barberine in Rome in 1639
Facade of a Baroque Church, Probably the Facade that Bernini Added to Pichetti's Chiesa da le Barberine in Rome in 1639
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9491892/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Surprise Instagram story template, editable text & design
Surprise Instagram story template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872710/surprise-instagram-story-template-editable-text-designView license
Christi Geburt, oben musizierende Engel, null by giovanni battista gaulli
Christi Geburt, oben musizierende Engel, null by giovanni battista gaulli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18945726/christi-geburt-oben-musizierende-engel-null-giovanni-battista-gaulliFree Image from public domain license
Surprise email header template, editable text & design
Surprise email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837614/surprise-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Woman Kneeling Facing Left (recto); Seated Woman Facing Right (verso)
Woman Kneeling Facing Left (recto); Seated Woman Facing Right (verso)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8262448/woman-kneeling-facing-left-recto-seated-woman-facing-right-versoFree Image from public domain license
Surprise Twitter ad template, customizable design
Surprise Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837638/surprise-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
Allegory of Autumn (Bacchus)
Allegory of Autumn (Bacchus)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8204408/allegory-autumn-bacchusFree Image from public domain license
Old masters blog banner template, editable text & design
Old masters blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872395/old-masters-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
View of the side facade of the Palazzo Pamphili and its garden (Secondo prospetto per fianco del palazzo con diversa veduta…
View of the side facade of the Palazzo Pamphili and its garden (Secondo prospetto per fianco del palazzo con diversa veduta…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8202505/image-trees-woods-personFree Image from public domain license
Surprise blog banner template, editable text & design
Surprise blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872709/surprise-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Faith and Charity (1728/1731) by François Boucher and Giovanni Battista Gaulli
Faith and Charity (1728/1731) by François Boucher and Giovanni Battista Gaulli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10017269/faith-and-charity-17281731-francois-boucher-and-giovanni-battista-gaulliFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Don't blink Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8871957/dont-blink-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Jungfrun i bön (1640-1650). National Gallery, London.
Jungfrun i bön (1640-1650). National Gallery, London.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665289/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license