rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Virgin as Master Dolorosa and Simeon, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Save
Edit Image
personartvintagepublic domainpaintingphotographiceurope
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Christ Healing the Blind, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christ Healing the Blind, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614123/christ-healing-the-blind-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Christ and the Woman of Canaan, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christ and the Woman of Canaan, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614122/christ-and-the-woman-canaan-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Parable and the Sower, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
The Parable and the Sower, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614127/the-parable-and-the-sower-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Christ and the Pharisees, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christ and the Pharisees, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614109/christ-and-the-pharisees-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with Carl Larsson's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with Carl Larsson's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799835/png-art-artwork-childrenView license
Christ Calming the Storm on Lake Tiberias, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christ Calming the Storm on Lake Tiberias, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614148/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Christ and the Pharisees, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christ and the Pharisees, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614116/christ-and-the-pharisees-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
Happy Europe day Instagram post template
Happy Europe day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639249/happy-europe-day-instagram-post-templateView license
The Feeding of the 5000, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
The Feeding of the 5000, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614115/the-feeding-the-5000-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Last Supper, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
The Last Supper, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614128/the-last-supper-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
Art & reflection blog banner template, original art illustration from Hans Holbein the Younger, editable design
Art & reflection blog banner template, original art illustration from Hans Holbein the Younger, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23505964/image-paper-book-woodView license
Christ Teaching the Disciples, 1, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christ Teaching the Disciples, 1, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614114/christ-teaching-the-disciples-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
Whispers of Rococo poster template, original art illustration from Jean-Honoré Fragonard, editable design
Whispers of Rococo poster template, original art illustration from Jean-Honoré Fragonard, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23496249/png-dog-personView license
Christ Healing the Leper, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christ Healing the Leper, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614162/christ-healing-the-leper-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
Elizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable design
Elizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23535485/png-book-patternView license
The Wedding at Cana, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
The Wedding at Cana, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614169/the-wedding-cana-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
St. John the Baptist Preaching, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
St. John the Baptist Preaching, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614151/st-john-the-baptist-preaching-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Christ Talking about his Return to the Father, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christ Talking about his Return to the Father, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614110/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Parable of the Banquet without Guests, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
The Parable of the Banquet without Guests, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614170/image-christian-parables-1517-1961Free Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Christ Talking to the Disciples, 3, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christ Talking to the Disciples, 3, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614129/christ-talking-the-disciples-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Parable of the Workers in the Vineyard, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
The Parable of the Workers in the Vineyard, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614125/image-1517-1961-active-baselFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Parable of the Sower and the Weeds, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
The Parable of the Sower and the Weeds, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614154/the-parable-the-sower-and-the-weeds-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Christ Teaching the Disciples, 2, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
Christ Teaching the Disciples, 2, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufelein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186086/image-jesus-disciples-teaching-painting-1507Free Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView license
The Rich Man in Hell and the Poor Lazarus in Abraham's Lap, from Das Plenarium
The Rich Man in Hell and the Poor Lazarus in Abraham's Lap, from Das Plenarium
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186049/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
Christ Deploring Jerusalem, from Das Plenarium
Christ Deploring Jerusalem, from Das Plenarium
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8275286/christ-deploring-jerusalem-from-das-plenariumFree Image from public domain license