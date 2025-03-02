rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Savior with the Globe in his Hand by Grégoire Huret
Save
Edit Image
paintings art17th centuryhandpersonartvintagepublic domainpainting
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Pierre-Auguste Renoir's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Pierre-Auguste Renoir's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774383/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView license
The Savior with the Globe in his Hand
The Savior with the Globe in his Hand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8224168/the-savior-with-the-globe-his-handFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with William Henry Holmes' painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with William Henry Holmes' painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774643/png-art-artwork-calmView license
The Savior
The Savior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8224196/the-saviorFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Christ and his Disciples
Christ and his Disciples
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8224182/christ-and-his-disciplesFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template
Art museum poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599329/art-museum-poster-templateView license
Mystic Marriage of St. Catherine
Mystic Marriage of St. Catherine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8224164/mystic-marriage-st-catherineFree Image from public domain license
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Frédéric Barromée, archevêque, cardinal de Milan
Frédéric Barromée, archevêque, cardinal de Milan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8163450/frederic-barromee-archeveque-cardinal-milanFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
St. Charlemagne and St. Louis
St. Charlemagne and St. Louis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8224156/st-charlemagne-and-st-louisFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template
Art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830359/art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Christ Crowned with Thorns by Grégoire Huret
Christ Crowned with Thorns by Grégoire Huret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614063/christ-crowned-with-thorns-gregoire-huretFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837613/dont-blink-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Allegorial Composition with Figures Working According to an Architectural Plan
Allegorial Composition with Figures Working According to an Architectural Plan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8224205/allegorial-composition-with-figures-working-according-architectural-planFree Image from public domain license
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837632/surprise-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
St. Barbara Before the Virgin and Child
St. Barbara Before the Virgin and Child
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8224169/st-barbara-before-the-virgin-and-childFree Image from public domain license
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837619/surprise-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Louis XIV as Dauphin
Louis XIV as Dauphin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8163730/louis-xiv-dauphinFree Image from public domain license
Art & History class poster template
Art & History class poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830269/art-history-class-poster-templateView license
Rainauld d'Este, Cardinal Évêque de Reggio
Rainauld d'Este, Cardinal Évêque de Reggio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8163486/rainauld-deste-cardinal-eveque-reggioFree Image from public domain license
Eyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisement
Eyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837630/eyes-are-window-soul-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Minerva armed with a shield and lance attacking three nearly prone figures
Minerva armed with a shield and lance attacking three nearly prone figures
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8224176/minerva-armed-with-shield-and-lance-attacking-three-nearly-prone-figuresFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink flyer template, editable advertisement
Don't blink flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837624/dont-blink-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Portrait of a Male Figure Wearing a Maltese Cross
Portrait of a Male Figure Wearing a Maltese Cross
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8163502/portrait-male-figure-wearing-maltese-crossFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Old masters Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872034/old-masters-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Amador Jean Baptiste de Vignerod, abbé de Richelieu
Amador Jean Baptiste de Vignerod, abbé de Richelieu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8163477/amador-jean-baptiste-vignerod-abbe-richelieuFree Image from public domain license
Surprise Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Surprise Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8871675/surprise-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Portrait of a Cardinal
Portrait of a Cardinal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8163697/portrait-cardinalFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Instagram story template, editable text & design
Old masters Instagram story template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872397/old-masters-instagram-story-template-editable-text-designView license
Le B. François de Sales, Evesque et Prince de Genève, fondateur de l'Ordre de la Visitation
Le B. François de Sales, Evesque et Prince de Genève, fondateur de l'Ordre de la Visitation
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8163443/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Old masters email header template, editable text & design
Old masters email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837616/old-masters-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Marguerite de Montmorency, duchesse de Ventadour
Marguerite de Montmorency, duchesse de Ventadour
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8163487/marguerite-montmorency-duchesse-ventadourFree Image from public domain license
Surprise email header template, editable text & design
Surprise email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837614/surprise-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of a Young Boy with the Arms of Savoy
Portrait of a Young Boy with the Arms of Savoy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8163667/portrait-young-boy-with-the-arms-savoyFree Image from public domain license
Rock music and vintage woman remix
Rock music and vintage woman remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779379/rock-music-and-vintage-woman-remixView license
Judith with the Head of Holofernes
Judith with the Head of Holofernes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8224163/judith-with-the-head-holofernesFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956283/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cardinal (le Bret?) in oval with allegorigal figures and a battle scene
Cardinal (le Bret?) in oval with allegorigal figures and a battle scene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8224898/cardinal-le-bret-oval-with-allegorigal-figures-and-battle-sceneFree Image from public domain license