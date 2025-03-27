Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewedding canacanapersonartvintagepublic domainweddingphotoThe Wedding at Cana, from Das Plenarium by Hans SchäufeleinView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 900 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2285 x 3048 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCustomer review Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9597184/customer-review-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseChrist and the Pharisees, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufeleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614116/christ-and-the-pharisees-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain licenseFilm reel mockup, editable monotone designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206083/film-reel-mockup-editable-monotone-designView licenseChrist Teaching the Disciples, 1, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufeleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614114/christ-teaching-the-disciples-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630890/love-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseChrist Healing the Blind, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufeleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614123/christ-healing-the-blind-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain licenseLove is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055192/image-heart-flower-leavesView licenseThe Parable of the Workers in the Vineyard, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufeleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614125/image-1517-1961-active-baselFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691466/vintage-book-lover-background-editable-beige-grid-pattern-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChrist Talking about his Return to the Father, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufeleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614110/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697989/editable-designView licenseThe Feeding of the 5000, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufeleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614115/the-feeding-the-5000-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage couple png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8709114/vintage-couple-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChrist Calming the Storm on Lake Tiberias, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufeleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614148/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower goddess sticker, art nouveau style, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697997/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseChrist and the Pharisees, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufeleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614109/christ-and-the-pharisees-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533302/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Virgin as Master Dolorosa and Simeon, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufeleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614113/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Parable of the Banquet without Guests, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufeleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614170/image-christian-parables-1517-1961Free Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580595/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Parable of the Sower and the Weeds, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufeleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614154/the-parable-the-sower-and-the-weeds-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal collage with brain, flowers, and animals. Brain, flowers, animals in art customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22335573/image-background-transparent-pngView licenseThe Last Supper, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufeleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614128/the-last-supper-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain licenseWalter Crane's Valentine, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715575/walter-cranes-valentine-victorian-woman-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChrist Talking to the Disciples, 3, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufeleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614129/christ-talking-the-disciples-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain licenseWalter Crane's Valentine, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715566/walter-cranes-valentine-victorian-woman-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSt. John the Baptist Preaching, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufeleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614151/st-john-the-baptist-preaching-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691493/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseChrist and the Woman of Canaan, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufeleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614122/christ-and-the-woman-canaan-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511323/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView licenseChrist Healing the Leper, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufeleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614162/christ-healing-the-leper-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation card template, vintage botanical design, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7576609/imageView licenseThe Parable and the Sower, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufeleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614127/the-parable-and-the-sower-from-das-plenarium-hans-schaufeleinFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563280/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView licenseThe Rich Man in Hell and the Poor Lazarus in Abraham's Lap, from Das Plenariumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186049/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseChrist Teaching the Disciples, 2, from Das Plenarium by Hans Schäufeleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186086/image-jesus-disciples-teaching-painting-1507Free Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563142/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseParable of the Pharisees and the Tax-Collector, from Das Plenariumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8275193/parable-the-pharisees-and-the-tax-collector-from-das-plenariumFree Image from public domain license