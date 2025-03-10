Edit ImageCroppimmugidesu2SaveSaveEdit Imagepngcollectiontransparent pngartfurnitureillustrationpaintingscollage elementVintage chair png illustration by Maria Wiik, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PNGLow Resolution 640 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1271 x 1589 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage furniture collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912791/vintage-furniture-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIn the atelier, vintage painting spot illustration by Maria Wiik isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16721535/vector-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseVintage furniture collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688511/vintage-furniture-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage chair illustration by Maria Wiik. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9619512/image-illustration-painting-collage-elementView licenseVintage furniture collection Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912816/vintage-furniture-collection-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseIn the atelier png, vintage painting spot illustration by Maria Wiik, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9619517/png-aesthetic-artView licenseVintage furniture collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11620257/vintage-furniture-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage chair illustration by Maria Wiik psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9619516/psd-art-illustration-paintingView licenseVintage furniture collection blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912775/vintage-furniture-collection-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVintage chair illustration by Maria Wiik isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916447/vector-vintage-furniture-illustrationView licenseVintage furniture collection poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374818/vintage-furniture-collection-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseIn the atelier, vintage painting spot illustration by Maria Wiik psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9619513/psd-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseVintage furniture collection Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836243/vintage-furniture-collection-instagram-story-templateView licenseIn the atelier, vintage painting spot illustration by Maria Wiik. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9619521/image-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseVintage furniture collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714913/vintage-furniture-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIn the atelier png, vintage painting spot illustration by Maria Wiik, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9619519/png-art-vintageView licenseVintage furniture collection Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375062/vintage-furniture-collection-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVintage painting spot png illustration by Maria Wiik, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9662986/png-aesthetic-artView licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496071/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIn the atelier png, vintage painting spot illustration by Maria Wiik, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9619518/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseVintage furniture collection blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373090/vintage-furniture-collection-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVintage painting spot illustration by Maria Wiik psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9662996/psd-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseVintage furniture collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703840/vintage-furniture-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIn the atelier, vintage painting spot illustration by Maria Wiik. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9619511/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseIn the atelier, vintage painting spot illustration by Maria Wiik. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9619509/image-aesthetic-flower-artView licenseAntique shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11620341/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage painting spot illustration by Maria Wiik. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9663005/image-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseAntique shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11825933/antique-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIn the atelier, vintage painting spot illustration by Maria Wiik psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9619515/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseVintage painting spot illustration by Maria Wiik isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916867/vector-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseEditable Conceptual opened book design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15947032/editable-conceptual-opened-book-design-element-setView licenseIn the atelier, vintage painting spot illustration by Maria Wiik psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9619514/psd-aesthetic-flower-artView licenseFloral watercolor element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14057014/floral-watercolor-element-editable-design-setView licenseIn the atelier vintage painting spot illustration by Maria Wiik isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916860/vector-art-vintage-furnitureView licenseVintage furniture collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14778949/vintage-furniture-collection-poster-templateView licenseIn the atelier vintage painting spot illustration by Maria Wiik, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16661187/vector-flowers-plant-aestheticView licenseFlea market blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758459/flea-market-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseIn the atelier (1880-1889), vintage painting by Maria Wiik. Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9413815/image-aesthetic-flower-artFree Image from public domain license