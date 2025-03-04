Edit ImageCropAom W.1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage roseroseflowerartvintagenatureillustrationlandscapesA Rose Bough, flower illustration by Frederic Edwin Church. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.JPEGLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1200 x 1500 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRose fragrance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13507044/rose-fragrance-poster-templateView licenseA Rose Bough, flower illustration by Frederic Edwin Church psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620009/psd-rose-flower-artView licensePerfume poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13506801/perfume-poster-templateView licenseA Rose Bough png, flower illustration by Frederic Edwin Church, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620008/png-rose-flowerView licenseRose fragrance Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14769854/rose-fragrance-instagram-story-templateView licenseA Rose Bough, flower illustration by Frederic Edwin Church isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16720743/vector-rose-flower-artView licenseEditable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056685/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView licenseA Rose Bough (1860–70) flower illustration by Frederic Edwin Church. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9404780/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseRose fragrance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14769856/rose-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Rose Bough, Frederic Edwin Churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845324/rose-bough-frederic-edwin-churchFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787433/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseWoods in Autumn, Frederic Edwin Churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8844765/woods-autumn-frederic-edwin-churchFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001503/buddhism-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseSunset over Hilltops, Jamaica, West Indies, Frederic Edwin Churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847791/image-art-vintage-skyFree Image from public domain licenseEarly spring Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854221/early-spring-instagram-story-templateView licenseFlowers in Jamaicahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846661/flowers-jamaicaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056683/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView licenseKönigssee, Bavaria, Frederic Edwin Churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846599/konigssee-bavaria-frederic-edwin-churchFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor flower illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045460/editable-watercolor-flower-illustration-setView licenseWoods in Autumn (1865) vintage nature illustration by Frederic Edwin Church. Original public domain image from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758901/image-art-vintage-forestFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern background illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048624/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView licenseClouds and Sunset, Jamaica by Frederic Edwin Church, American, 1826–1900https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065606/clouds-and-sunset-jamaicaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor flower sticker, editable Spring botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072612/vintage-watercolor-flower-sticker-editable-spring-botanical-illustrationView licenseVintage green landscape border illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9737594/psd-border-grass-vintageView licenseVintage watercolor flower sticker, editable Spring botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072644/vintage-watercolor-flower-sticker-editable-spring-botanical-illustrationView licenseSt. Peter's Basilica from the Pincio, Rome by Frederic Edwin Church, American, 1826–1900https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065938/st-peters-basilica-from-the-pincio-romeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor Spring flower sticker, editable botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122706/vintage-watercolor-spring-flower-sticker-editable-botanical-illustrationView licenseParthenon at Night, Athens, Frederic Edwin Churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845351/parthenon-night-athens-frederic-edwin-churchFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor flower sticker, editable Spring botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123670/vintage-watercolor-flower-sticker-editable-spring-botanical-illustrationView licenseVintage green landscape illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9737605/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseVintage watercolor Spring flower sticker, editable botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072635/vintage-watercolor-spring-flower-sticker-editable-botanical-illustrationView licenseHinter Schönau and Reiteralp Mountains, Bavaria by Frederic Edwin Church, American, 1826–1900https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065950/hinter-schonau-and-reiteralp-mountains-bavariaFree Image from public domain licenseInteractive exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14874989/interactive-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseBamboo Grove, Jamaica by Frederic Edwin Church, American, 1826–1900https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065738/bamboo-grove-jamaicaFree Image from public domain licenseArt week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14831947/art-week-poster-templateView licenseAl-Khazneh, Rock Tomb at Petra, Frederic Edwin Churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846485/image-art-vintage-skyFree Image from public domain licensePink Valentine's rose flower bouquet, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198136/pink-valentines-rose-flower-bouquet-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseThatch Palm, Jamaica by Frederic Edwin Church, American, 1826–1900https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065947/thatch-palm-jamaicaFree Image from public domain licenseArt week, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002906/art-week-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseOil painting landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549005/image-background-art-grassView license