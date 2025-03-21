Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage shovel illustrationtransparent pngpngartvintageiconillustrationdrawingVintage shovel png illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PNGSVGLow Resolution 450 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1033 x 1835 pxSVGVectors can scale to any size. View personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFamily farm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547338/family-farm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage hand shovel png illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621385/png-art-vintageView licenseFresh dairy products Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547393/fresh-dairy-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage hand shovel png illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622090/png-art-vintageView licenseBeach cleanup Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427767/beach-cleanup-facebook-post-templateView licenseVintage shovel png illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621647/png-art-vintageView licensePlastic pollution Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427803/plastic-pollution-facebook-post-templateView licenseVintage shovel illustration, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16774021/vintage-shovel-illustration-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSandcastle competition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381049/sandcastle-competition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage shovel illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16705602/vintage-shovel-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTrain ticket poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791765/train-ticket-poster-template-editable-designView licenseCrossed shovel png hammer illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621771/png-art-vintageView license3d render gardening tool element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991736/render-gardening-tool-element-editable-design-setView licenseCrossed shovel png hammer illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621653/png-art-vintageView licenseLast summer book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12655041/last-summer-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseVintage hand shovel png illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621285/png-art-vintageView licensePhilosophy class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12102516/philosophy-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage hand shovel illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754659/vintage-hand-shovel-illustration-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAngel investor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764162/angel-investor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage shovel png illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621965/png-art-vintageView licenseEditable Tattoo design design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15211454/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView licenseCrossed shovel png hammer illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621884/png-art-vintageView licensePainting class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893943/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrossed shovel hammer illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754629/vector-crosses-art-vintageView licenseRetro monochrome collage with grid paper, abstract faces, and textures editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769195/image-background-png-torn-paperView licenseVintage hand shovel illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621611/image-art-vintage-iconView licenseSkin care Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597884/skin-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage hand shovel illustration on isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16917339/vector-art-vintage-iconView licenseHappy thanksgiving editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615500/happy-thanksgiving-editable-poster-templateView licenseVintage hand shovel illustration on isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915966/vector-art-vintage-iconView licenseLawn & garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11169542/lawn-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage shovel illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621971/vintage-shovel-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseArt painting museum Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229748/art-painting-museum-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseVintage shovel illustration on isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916202/vintage-shovel-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLobster friday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14756426/lobster-fridayView licenseVintage shovel illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621672/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseDrawing class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913962/drawing-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrossed shovel and hammer illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622019/image-art-vintage-iconView licenseSandcastle competition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473840/sandcastle-competition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage hand shovel illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622016/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView license