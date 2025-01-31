Edit ImageCropAom W.3SaveSaveEdit Imagewreathmedallionvintage pinkflower frameflower artrose wreathputtoflower wreath illustrationFlower wreath frame, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.JPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4200 x 4200 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPink rose frame, editable floral oval badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831254/pink-rose-frame-editable-floral-oval-badgeView licenseCeiling medallion, vintage flying cupid illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623480/image-roses-flower-artView licenseEditable floral oval frame, collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971397/editable-floral-oval-frame-collage-remixView licenseFlower wreath frame, vintage botanical illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623517/psd-roses-flower-frameView licenseEmbroidery floral framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996735/embroidery-floral-frameView licenseFlower wreath frame png, vintage botanical illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623526/png-roses-flower-frameView licenseFloral oval frame png element, editable geometric shapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980167/floral-oval-frame-png-element-editable-geometric-shapeView licenseCeiling medallion, vintage flying cupid illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623508/psd-roses-flower-artView licenseEditable watercolor flower frame design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278913/editable-watercolor-flower-frame-design-element-setView licenseCeiling medallion, vintage flying cupid illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16720757/vector-roses-angel-flowerView licenseEditable floral gold frame png element, round shapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980174/editable-floral-gold-frame-png-element-round-shapeView licenseCeiling medallion, vintage flying cupid illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16720941/vector-roses-angel-flowerView licenseFloral gold frame png element, editable round shapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980178/floral-gold-frame-png-element-editable-round-shapeView licenseCeiling medallion, vintage flying cupid illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623479/image-roses-flower-artView licenseEditable watercolor flower frame design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278918/editable-watercolor-flower-frame-design-element-setView licenseCeiling medallion, vintage flying cupid illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623515/psd-roses-flower-artView licenseWhite rose floral frame, editable vintage gold illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831330/white-rose-floral-frame-editable-vintage-gold-illustrationView licenseFlower wreath frame vintage botanical illustration, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16645544/vector-roses-flowers-frameView licenseFloral frame, editable botanical oval badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830061/floral-frame-editable-botanical-oval-badgeView licenseCeiling medallion png, vintage flying cupid illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623525/png-roses-flowerView licenseEditable floral gold frame png element, round shapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980172/editable-floral-gold-frame-png-element-round-shapeView licenseCeiling medallion png, vintage flying cupid illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623524/png-roses-flowerView licenseFlower roses round frame, editable pink vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974276/flower-roses-round-frame-editable-pink-vintage-illustrationView licenseFlying cherub, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623497/image-roses-flower-borderView licenseEditable round gold frame, flower collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974508/editable-round-gold-frame-flower-collage-remixView licenseFlying cherub, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623493/image-roses-flower-borderView licenseColorful floral frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11337052/colorful-floral-frame-editable-botanical-designView licenseCeiling medallion (1850–60), vintage illustration. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9404150/image-roses-flower-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral gold frame png element, editable round shapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980173/floral-gold-frame-png-element-editable-round-shapeView licenseCeiling medallionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8844889/ceiling-medallionFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame png element, oval shapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980075/editable-floral-frame-png-element-oval-shapeView licenseFlying cherub, vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16720765/vector-border-roses-angelView licenseEmbroidery floral framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996721/embroidery-floral-frameView licenseFlying cherub vintage illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754686/vector-border-roses-angelView licenseEditable floral gold frame png element, round shapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980175/editable-floral-gold-frame-png-element-round-shapeView licenseFlying cherub, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623523/psd-roses-flower-borderView licenseRound gold frame, editable flower collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971618/round-gold-frame-editable-flower-collage-remixView licenseFlying cherub, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623522/psd-roses-flower-borderView licenseRound gold frame, editable flower collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974333/round-gold-frame-editable-flower-collage-remixView licenseFlying cherub png, vintage illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623529/png-roses-flowerView license