Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetreepersonseaartjapanese artvintagepublic domainillustrationEbisuOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 764 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4729 x 7431 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSacred Names of Shinto Deities and the "Oracles of the Three Shrines"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8074959/sacred-names-shinto-deities-and-the-oracles-the-three-shrinesFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDemon Intoning the Name of the Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9699238/demon-intoning-the-name-the-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953926/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseDaikoku and Ebisu, Two of the Seven Gods of Happiness by Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706353/daikoku-and-ebisu-two-the-seven-gods-happiness-utagawa-kuniyoshiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954135/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseZen monk with playful catshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612963/hoteiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseSeven Gods of Good Fortunehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034760/seven-gods-good-fortuneFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese animals illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701552/japanese-animals-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseOnoe Matsusuke I as Ebisu, from The Stand-In Seven Gods of Good Fortune by Katsukawa Shunshohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9639328/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseJurōjinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034357/jurojinFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHell Courtesan by Kawanabe Kyosaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706279/hell-courtesan-kawanabe-kyosaiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOtsu-e Nirvana of the Buddha (Otsu-e Butsu Nehanzu) by Hakuenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723037/otsu-e-nirvana-the-buddha-otsu-e-butsu-nehanzu-hakuenFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeated Priesthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9697026/seated-priestFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseLetter to Yamagishi Hanzanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8201572/letter-yamagishi-hanzanFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMonkeys by a Stream by Nagasawa Rosetsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706221/monkeys-stream-nagasawa-rosetsuFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThree Gods of Good Fortune Visit the Yoshiwara; or “Scenes of Pleasure at the Height of Spring” by Chōbunsai Eishihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086844/image-samurai-nihon-japanese-artFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Monk Daito Kokushi as a Beggarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234500/the-monk-daito-kokushi-beggarFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWelcoming Descent of Jizohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9705819/welcoming-descent-jizoFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCraneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491463/cranesFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSeven Gods of Good Fortune and Chinese Children by Kano Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087635/seven-gods-good-fortune-and-chinese-children-kano-chikanobuFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseEbisu and Daikoku; Two of the Seven Gods of Good Fortune by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582260/ebisu-and-daikoku-two-the-seven-gods-good-fortune-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667951/japanese-new-year-facebook-story-templateView licenseOrchid Pavilion Gathering by Soga Shohakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9697813/orchid-pavilion-gathering-soga-shohakuFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461380/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licensePortrait of Ozora Buzaemon by Watanabe Kazanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9698102/portrait-ozora-buzaemon-watanabe-kazanFree Image from public domain license