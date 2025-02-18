Edit ImageCroppimmugidesuSaveSaveEdit Imagelionanimalartwild animalvintageillustrationvintage illustrationcollage elementThe final vignette of Döbel's Juuttaalla poem, vintage lion illustration by Albert Edelfelt psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PSDJPEGPSD 1500 x 1072 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 858 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1500 x 1072 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGolden lion sticker, botanical and wildlife remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8833412/golden-lion-sticker-botanical-and-wildlife-remix-editable-designView licenseAesthetic lion psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8566272/psd-aesthetic-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseGolden lion sticker, botanical and wildlife remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832853/golden-lion-sticker-botanical-and-wildlife-remix-editable-designView licenseThe final vignette of Döbel's Juuttaalla poem, vintage lion illustration by Albert Edelfelt psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590516/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseGolden lion sticker, botanical and wildlife remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830258/golden-lion-sticker-botanical-and-wildlife-remix-editable-designView licenseHenry Schile's lion statue collage element psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719650/psd-vintage-illustration-collage-element-lionView licenseGolden lion sticker, botanical and wildlife remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830093/golden-lion-sticker-botanical-and-wildlife-remix-editable-designView licenseHenry Schile's lion statue collage element psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719623/psd-vintage-illustration-collage-element-lionView licenseGolden lion sticker, botanical and wildlife remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8833406/golden-lion-sticker-botanical-and-wildlife-remix-editable-designView licenseLion walking psd collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9604965/lion-walking-psd-collage-elementView licenseEgyptian history workshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737578/egyptian-history-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLion watercolor clipart, wildlife illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6433209/psd-texture-sticker-watercolorView licenseGold wildlife pattern background, jungle animals illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832352/gold-wildlife-pattern-background-jungle-animals-illustration-editable-designView licenseGolden lion, wildlife collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801773/golden-lion-wildlife-collage-element-psdView licenseGold wildlife pattern background, jungle animals illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832459/gold-wildlife-pattern-background-jungle-animals-illustration-editable-designView licenseGolden lion, wildlife collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801772/golden-lion-wildlife-collage-element-psdView licenseGold wildlife pattern background, jungle animals illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832452/gold-wildlife-pattern-background-jungle-animals-illustration-editable-designView licenseLion collage element, vintage wildlife illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6196678/psd-aesthetic-sticker-vintageView licenseWild animals pattern background, jungle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811146/wild-animals-pattern-background-jungle-illustration-editable-designView licenseAesthetic Cowardly lion from Wizard of Oz psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8568187/psd-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseGold wildlife pattern background, jungle animals illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796718/gold-wildlife-pattern-background-jungle-animals-illustration-editable-designView licenseCongo lion sketch animal illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713860/congo-lion-sketch-animal-illustration-psdView licenseWild animals pattern background, jungle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826898/wild-animals-pattern-background-jungle-illustration-editable-designView licenseFemale lion psd isolated designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609744/female-lion-psd-isolated-designView licenseLion life blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986211/lion-life-blog-banner-templateView licenseCongo lion sketch animal illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713684/congo-lion-sketch-animal-illustration-psdView licenseWild animals pattern background, jungle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722455/wild-animals-pattern-background-jungle-illustration-editable-designView licenseAesthetic rd lion psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8564918/psd-aesthetic-watercolor-artView licenseWild animals pattern background, jungle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754848/wild-animals-pattern-background-jungle-illustration-editable-designView licenseGolden lion, wildlife collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801771/golden-lion-wildlife-collage-element-psdView licenseCourage & success quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14556883/courage-success-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseLion and cubs, vintage animal illustration by by Arthur Wardle psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10168033/psd-art-vintage-cartoonView licenseEgyptian history workshop post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9733767/egyptian-history-workshop-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseLion statue clipart, collage element illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6283361/psd-sticker-public-domain-illustrationsView licenseEgyptian history workshop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737579/egyptian-history-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe final vignette of Döbel's Juuttaalla poem, vintage lion illustration by Albert Edelfelt. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9626068/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseEgyptian history workshop Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737575/egyptian-history-workshop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLion, vintage wild animal illustration by by Arthur Wardle psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10168035/psd-art-vintage-cartoonView licenseAnimal statue Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11475033/animal-statue-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseLion animal cartoon clipart illustration psd.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10191580/psd-cartoon-illustrations-animalView license