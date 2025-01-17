Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagechrist century17th centurychristscrownfacepersonartmanPietàOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 900 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4141 x 5519 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGood Friday celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460010/good-friday-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Lamentationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491632/the-lamentationFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460092/good-friday-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Standing Virgin Lamenting the Dead Christ at the Foot of the Cross, , Anonymous, German, 17th centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330818/image-art-watercolor-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBible study poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12021396/bible-study-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Passion: The Agony in the Garden by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9642539/the-passion-the-agony-the-garden-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseHoly ascension day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473401/holy-ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChrist raises Lazarus from his tomb. Engraving.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13978938/christ-raises-lazarus-from-his-tomb-engravingFree Image from public domain licenseBible study Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12021392/bible-study-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLamentation over the dead Christ. Engraving after P. de Champaigne.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14015525/lamentation-over-the-dead-christ-engraving-after-champaigneFree Image from public domain licenseBible study blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12021399/bible-study-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChrist raises Lazarus from his tomb. Engraving by J. Rogers after D.A.M. Raffet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13991681/image-cartoon-jesus-christ-personFree Image from public domain licenseBible study Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730834/bible-study-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Passion: Christ in Limbo by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9722850/the-passion-christ-limbo-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482150/jesus-risen-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChrist washing the feet of the Apostles. Engraving by C. Bouzonnet Stella after J. Stella.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14005660/image-cartoon-jesus-christ-personFree Image from public domain licenseHoly ascension day Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473402/holy-ascension-day-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licensehead, torso, PR thigh and knee and PL foot of seated figure with medium length dark wavy hair, leaning on PR arm, holding a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655190/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHoly ascension day Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473400/holy-ascension-day-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licensechrist washes the feet of the apostleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8645167/christ-washes-the-feet-the-apostlesFree Image from public domain licenseHoly ascension day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730692/holy-ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseman holding knife; boy kneeling at feet; one sheep behind boy; putti above knife; all in oval cartouchehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7465766/image-art-man-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLent season poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528926/lent-season-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChrist washes the feet of the apostles. Etching by R. Stang after J.F. Overbeck, 1847.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13993456/image-cartoon-jesus-christ-personFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worship Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11760294/sunday-worship-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Christopher Carrying Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8277736/saint-christopher-carrying-christFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worship poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11760295/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Crucifixion by Simon Beninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263915/the-crucifixion-simon-beningFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950859/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBorder with Abraham Washing the Feet of the Three Angels by Simon Beninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14258337/border-with-abraham-washing-the-feet-the-three-angels-simon-beningFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495738/jesus-risen-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Last Supperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232774/the-last-supperFree Image from public domain licenseLent season Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528928/lent-season-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBaptism of Christ by Veronese (Paolo Caliari)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265502/baptism-christ-veronese-paolo-caliariFree Image from public domain licenseLent season blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528924/lent-season-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Lamentation by Hans Baldung Grien 1485 1545https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9314130/the-lamentation-hans-baldung-grien-1485-1545Free Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482151/jesus-risen-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licensedark brown patina; linear silver inlay on garments and saddle; man with small moustache and beard, seated on a horse; man in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7467124/image-horse-animal-artFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482149/jesus-risen-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseThe Small Passion: Christ Washing St. Peter's Feet by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679940/the-small-passion-christ-washing-st-peters-feet-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license