Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagedragontextiles patternvintage patternfabricpatternartvintagewaterWrapper for the Tapestry Scroll Mingling of Clear and Muddy Water at the Junction of the Jing and Wei RiversOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1177 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5891 x 6007 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChinese New Year sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924416/chinese-new-year-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBox for the tapestry scroll Mingling of Clear and Muddy Water at the Junction of the Jing and Wei Rivershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723421/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12960885/chinese-new-year-poster-templateView licenseMingling of Clear and Muddy Water at the Junction of the Jing and Wei Rivershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627079/mingling-clear-and-muddy-water-the-junction-the-jing-and-wei-riversFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract art blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView licenseRank Badge (buzi)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9670583/rank-badge-buziFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725151/chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView licenseCuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9673763/cupFree Image from public domain licenseFloral fragrance poster template from original art illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541695/png-flower-leavesView licenseSnuff Bottle with Floral Scrolls (stopper)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709884/snuff-bottle-with-floral-scrolls-stopperFree Image from public domain licensePsychology podcast blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714275/psychology-podcast-blog-banner-templateView licenseSnuff Bottle with Floral Scrollshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709828/snuff-bottle-with-floral-scrollsFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11960785/lunar-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSnuff Bottle with Floral Scrollshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709825/snuff-bottle-with-floral-scrollsFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable tapestry mockup, Hokusia's The Great Wave off Kanagawa pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867517/png-art-blank-space-colorView licensePair of Snuff Bottles with Floral Scrollshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709899/pair-snuff-bottles-with-floral-scrollsFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable wrinkled fabric mockup, flat lay designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7510557/imageView licenseBlue Bottle Vasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9662793/blue-bottle-vaseFree Image from public domain licenseLike & subscribe Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView licenseBlue Bottle Vasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9662908/blue-bottle-vaseFree Image from public domain licenseAsk me Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView licenseCarved Lacquer Scroll Boxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9690642/carved-lacquer-scroll-boxFree Image from public domain licenseJourney quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView licensePair of Blue Bottle Vaseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9662700/pair-blue-bottle-vasesFree Image from public domain licenseFabric Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12547431/fabric-effectView licenseSilk Panel with Dragon and Cloud Motifhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9696431/silk-panel-with-dragon-and-cloud-motifFree Image from public domain licenseSuccess quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView licenseTablet (gui) with Grain Pattern and Imperial Inscriptionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9673692/tablet-gui-with-grain-pattern-and-imperial-inscriptionFree Image from public domain licenseRoom & linen spray label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14528400/room-linen-spray-label-template-editable-designView licenseSnuff Bottle with Floral Scrolls (stopper)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709866/snuff-bottle-with-floral-scrolls-stopperFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseMiniature Garden Seathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9708849/miniature-garden-seatFree Image from public domain licenseDragon poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475060/dragon-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseDisc (bi) with Imperial Poem in Seal Script (zhuanshu) by the Qianlong Emperorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691968/disc-bi-with-imperial-poem-seal-script-zhuanshu-the-qianlong-emperorFree Image from public domain licenseBe unicorn quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686437/unicorn-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseOctagonal Ewer with Dragon Handlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9673835/octagonal-ewer-with-dragon-handleFree Image from public domain licenseVintage poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782735/vintage-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBowl with Bats and Floral Scrollshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9708822/bowl-with-bats-and-floral-scrollsFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924371/chinese-new-year-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVase in Form of Archaic Zun with Dragons in Reliefhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9708871/vase-form-archaic-zun-with-dragons-reliefFree Image from public domain license