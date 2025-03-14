Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejapan vintagebookpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainillustrationCourtesan Dreaming of a Marriage Procession by Kitagawa UtamaroOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 796 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5092 x 7680 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapan culture expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Courtesan Hinazuru of Chojiya with her Attendants Tsuruji and Tsuruno by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678601/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseGeisha Standing Beside a Shamisen Case by Kitagawa Utamaro IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661656/geisha-standing-beside-shamisen-case-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseYoshiwara Women Looking into the Street at Springtime by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661593/yoshiwara-women-looking-into-the-street-springtime-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseChozan of Chojiya from the series Triptych of Beauties Before Blinds by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9662862/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHalf-length Portrait of Two Courtesans by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666659/half-length-portrait-two-courtesans-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798845/japan-poster-template-editable-designView licenseCourtesans and Attendants by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666592/courtesans-and-attendants-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Courtesan Hana-ogi of Ogiya as the Sennin Tekkai (from the series Eight Immortals of Sensuality) by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661605/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551662/japan-culture-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseIchikawa of Matsubaya with Minomo and Tamamo by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661633/ichikawa-matsubaya-with-minomo-and-tamamo-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Courtesan Karauta of Chojiya Reading a Book (from the series Six Authors of the Green Houses) by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9640407/image-book-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116529/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Courtesans Kasugano and Utahama of Tamaya from the series Courtesans of the Pleasure Quarters in Double Mirrors by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655136/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551735/japan-culture-expo-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseThe Courtesan Emon of Maruebiya with a View of Tago Bay (form the series Courtesans with a Playful Group of Eight Views) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661581/image-plant-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCourtesan, Shinohara and Kamuro of Tsuruya by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806) by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490842/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWomen Hanging Laundry to Dry on a Balcony by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627307/women-hanging-laundry-dry-balcony-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11692572/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Courtesan Takigawa of Ogiya (from the series Seven Aspects of Komachi in the Green Houses) by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706589/image-hands-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseExperience Japan editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908780/experience-japan-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseOmi Province from the series Fashionable Six Jewel Rivers (Furyu Mu Tamagawa) by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627261/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMother Lifting a Child to a Plum Tree (from the series Chinese and Japanese Poems by Seven Year Old Girls of Recent Times)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627277/image-tree-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954135/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseAct VII from the series The Storehouse of Loyal Retainers As Portrayed by Famous Beauties in Twelve Leaves by Kitagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9670650/image-leaves-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953926/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseWomen Hanging Laundry to Dry on a Balcony by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627231/women-hanging-laundry-dry-balcony-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893181/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMusashi, Omi, Yamashiro, and Settsu Provinces from the series Fashionable Six Jewel Rivers (Furyu Mu Tamagawa) by Kitagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627299/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseExchange program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNo Title by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9670736/title-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license