rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Courtesan Dreaming of a Marriage Procession by Kitagawa Utamaro
Save
Edit Image
japan vintagebookpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainillustration
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Courtesan Hinazuru of Chojiya with her Attendants Tsuruji and Tsuruno by Kitagawa Utamaro
The Courtesan Hinazuru of Chojiya with her Attendants Tsuruji and Tsuruno by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678601/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Geisha Standing Beside a Shamisen Case by Kitagawa Utamaro II
Geisha Standing Beside a Shamisen Case by Kitagawa Utamaro II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661656/geisha-standing-beside-shamisen-case-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Yoshiwara Women Looking into the Street at Springtime by Kitagawa Utamaro
Yoshiwara Women Looking into the Street at Springtime by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661593/yoshiwara-women-looking-into-the-street-springtime-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Chozan of Chojiya from the series Triptych of Beauties Before Blinds by Kitagawa Utamaro
Chozan of Chojiya from the series Triptych of Beauties Before Blinds by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9662862/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Half-length Portrait of Two Courtesans by Kitagawa Utamaro
Half-length Portrait of Two Courtesans by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666659/half-length-portrait-two-courtesans-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template, editable design
Japan poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798845/japan-poster-template-editable-designView license
Courtesans and Attendants by Kitagawa Utamaro
Courtesans and Attendants by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666592/courtesans-and-attendants-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Courtesan Hana-ogi of Ogiya as the Sennin Tekkai (from the series Eight Immortals of Sensuality) by Kitagawa Utamaro
The Courtesan Hana-ogi of Ogiya as the Sennin Tekkai (from the series Eight Immortals of Sensuality) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661605/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo blog banner template, editable text
Japan culture expo blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551662/japan-culture-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Ichikawa of Matsubaya with Minomo and Tamamo by Kitagawa Utamaro
Ichikawa of Matsubaya with Minomo and Tamamo by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661633/ichikawa-matsubaya-with-minomo-and-tamamo-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Courtesan Karauta of Chojiya Reading a Book (from the series Six Authors of the Green Houses) by Kitagawa Utamaro
The Courtesan Karauta of Chojiya Reading a Book (from the series Six Authors of the Green Houses) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9640407/image-book-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival poster template, editable text & design
Japan festival poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116529/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Courtesans Kasugano and Utahama of Tamaya from the series Courtesans of the Pleasure Quarters in Double Mirrors by…
The Courtesans Kasugano and Utahama of Tamaya from the series Courtesans of the Pleasure Quarters in Double Mirrors by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655136/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram design
Japan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551735/japan-culture-expo-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
The Courtesan Emon of Maruebiya with a View of Tago Bay (form the series Courtesans with a Playful Group of Eight Views) by…
The Courtesan Emon of Maruebiya with a View of Tago Bay (form the series Courtesans with a Playful Group of Eight Views) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661581/image-plant-face-bookFree Image from public domain license
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Courtesan, Shinohara and Kamuro of Tsuruya by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Courtesan, Shinohara and Kamuro of Tsuruya by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490842/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Women Hanging Laundry to Dry on a Balcony by Kitagawa Utamaro
Women Hanging Laundry to Dry on a Balcony by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627307/women-hanging-laundry-dry-balcony-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11692572/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Courtesan Takigawa of Ogiya (from the series Seven Aspects of Komachi in the Green Houses) by Kitagawa Utamaro
The Courtesan Takigawa of Ogiya (from the series Seven Aspects of Komachi in the Green Houses) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706589/image-hands-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Experience Japan editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Experience Japan editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908780/experience-japan-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Omi Province from the series Fashionable Six Jewel Rivers (Furyu Mu Tamagawa) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Omi Province from the series Fashionable Six Jewel Rivers (Furyu Mu Tamagawa) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627261/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mother Lifting a Child to a Plum Tree (from the series Chinese and Japanese Poems by Seven Year Old Girls of Recent Times)…
Mother Lifting a Child to a Plum Tree (from the series Chinese and Japanese Poems by Seven Year Old Girls of Recent Times)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627277/image-tree-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954135/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
Act VII from the series The Storehouse of Loyal Retainers As Portrayed by Famous Beauties in Twelve Leaves by Kitagawa…
Act VII from the series The Storehouse of Loyal Retainers As Portrayed by Famous Beauties in Twelve Leaves by Kitagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9670650/image-leaves-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953926/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
Women Hanging Laundry to Dry on a Balcony by Kitagawa Utamaro
Women Hanging Laundry to Dry on a Balcony by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627231/women-hanging-laundry-dry-balcony-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893181/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Musashi, Omi, Yamashiro, and Settsu Provinces from the series Fashionable Six Jewel Rivers (Furyu Mu Tamagawa) by Kitagawa…
Musashi, Omi, Yamashiro, and Settsu Provinces from the series Fashionable Six Jewel Rivers (Furyu Mu Tamagawa) by Kitagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627299/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Exchange program Instagram post template, editable text
Exchange program Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
No Title by Kitagawa Utamaro
No Title by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9670736/title-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license