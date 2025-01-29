Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageedo periodhandfacepersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainWoman with a Hand Mirror from the series The Six Tama Rivers of the Floating World by Utagawa KunisadaOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 813 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5045 x 7451 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461380/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWomen with Salt Pails; The Noda Tama River in Mutsu Province, from an untitled series of the Six Tama Rivers by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661573/image-airplane-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7950681/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWoman Putting Out a Light (from the series Modern Customs: Frost Beneath the Stars) by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652025/image-stars-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715223/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseHarumichi no Tsuraki from the series A Pictorial Commentary on One Hundred Poems by One Hundred Poets, no. 31 by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9662847/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8441130/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Courtesan Shiratama of the Tamaya by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627283/the-courtesan-shiratama-the-tamaya-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722922/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWoman Leaving a Bath House (from the series Pictures from Otsu) by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9662708/image-horse-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715566/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWoman with a Fan in her Left Hand Combing her Hair by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9662723/woman-with-fan-her-left-hand-combing-her-hair-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440618/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseA View of the Large New Room at Sakurai by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9667682/view-the-large-new-room-sakurai-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715176/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Courtesans Hanamurasaki and Koshikibu of the Tamaya Promenading in the Rain by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728214/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440533/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWoman Tying Her Hair (from the series Famous Restaurants of the Present Day) by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9662963/image-person-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715244/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWoman Standing Beside a Plum Tree by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627379/woman-standing-beside-plum-tree-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8445609/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Courtesans Hanamurasaki and Koshikibu of the Tamaya Promenading in the Rain by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728236/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716701/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Courtesans Hanamurasaki and Koshikibu of the Tamaya Promenading in the Rain by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661728/image-face-pattern-personFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn in Japan editable poster template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22158276/png-plant-artView licenseActor Bando Shuka I as Jujibei's Wife Ohaya (Jujibei nyobo Ohaya) by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952520/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn is coming editable Facebook post template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22956689/png-leaf-plantView licenseOmi Province from the series Fashionable Six Jewel Rivers (Furyu Mu Tamagawa) by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627261/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12788655/japan-poster-templateView licenseThe Courtesan Emon of Maruebiya with a View of Tago Bay (form the series Courtesans with a Playful Group of Eight Views) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661581/image-plant-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseArt studio exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790757/art-studio-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseWoman Reading a Letter (from the series Seven Episodes in the Life of Komachi in the Floating World) by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666672/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Chofu Tama River in Musashi Province (from the series The Six Tama Rivers of the Floating World) by Kitao Shigemasahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627535/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949322/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseActors by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627239/actors-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461382/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseA View of the Large New Room at Sakurai by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9667629/view-the-large-new-room-sakurai-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440536/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licensePortrait by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9638560/portrait-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license