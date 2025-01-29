rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Eyes for Looking at a Courtesan by Kikukawa Eizan
Save
Edit Image
edo periodfacepersonartjapanese artvintageeyespublic domain
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461380/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Courtesan Beside Kimono Rack by Kikukawa Eizan
Courtesan Beside Kimono Rack by Kikukawa Eizan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666775/courtesan-beside-kimono-rack-kikukawa-eizanFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7950681/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Courtesan Meizan of the Chojiya on a Balcony Overlooking the Sumida River by Kikukawa Eizan
The Courtesan Meizan of the Chojiya on a Balcony Overlooking the Sumida River by Kikukawa Eizan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661611/image-person-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715223/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Courtesan Aizome of the Ebiya (From the series Eight Views of the Tale of Genji) by Kikukawa Eizan
The Courtesan Aizome of the Ebiya (From the series Eight Views of the Tale of Genji) by Kikukawa Eizan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666891/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8441130/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView license
No Title by Kikukawa Eizan
No Title by Kikukawa Eizan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9670680/title-kikukawa-eizanFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722922/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Two Women and a Girl by Kikukawa Eizan
Two Women and a Girl by Kikukawa Eizan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9662719/two-women-and-girl-kikukawa-eizanFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715566/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Sugatano of Sugata Ebisuya in the Morning, Hour of the Rabbit, from the series The Twelve Hours in the Pleasure Quarters by…
Sugatano of Sugata Ebisuya in the Morning, Hour of the Rabbit, from the series The Twelve Hours in the Pleasure Quarters by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706375/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440618/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Courtesan with Sake Cup and Scroll by Kikukawa Eizan
Courtesan with Sake Cup and Scroll by Kikukawa Eizan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666772/courtesan-with-sake-cup-and-scroll-kikukawa-eizanFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715176/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Two Courtesans on a Balcony (From the series Five Colors of Ink) by Kikukawa Eizan
Two Courtesans on a Balcony (From the series Five Colors of Ink) by Kikukawa Eizan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661624/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440533/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView license
A Lady-in-Waiting with Waist as Slender as a Willow from the series Flowers and Modern Beauties by Kikukawa Eizan
A Lady-in-Waiting with Waist as Slender as a Willow from the series Flowers and Modern Beauties by Kikukawa Eizan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9639266/image-flowers-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remix
Editable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715244/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Courtesan of the Chikiriya in Furuichi, Ise Province, from the series "Comparison of Proverbs and Customs (Tatoegusa fuzoku…
Courtesan of the Chikiriya in Furuichi, Ise Province, from the series "Comparison of Proverbs and Customs (Tatoegusa fuzoku…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950284/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8445609/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView license
A Courtesan with a Large Black Obi (1830 (late Edo)) by Kikugawa Eizan and Yamaguchiya
A Courtesan with a Large Black Obi (1830 (late Edo)) by Kikugawa Eizan and Yamaguchiya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141713/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remix
Editable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716701/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Descending Geese at Katata (From the series Elegant Women and the Eight Views of Lake Biwa) by Kikukawa Eizan
Descending Geese at Katata (From the series Elegant Women and the Eight Views of Lake Biwa) by Kikukawa Eizan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666830/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Autumn in Japan editable poster template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshin
Autumn in Japan editable poster template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22158276/png-plant-artView license
A Picture of the Viewing in the Pleasure Quarters by Kikukawa Eizan
A Picture of the Viewing in the Pleasure Quarters by Kikukawa Eizan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9667219/picture-the-viewing-the-pleasure-quarters-kikukawa-eizanFree Image from public domain license
Autumn is coming editable Facebook post template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshin
Autumn is coming editable Facebook post template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22956689/png-leaf-plantView license
The courtesan Kashiku of the Tsuruya with two child attendants by Kikukawa Eizan
The courtesan Kashiku of the Tsuruya with two child attendants by Kikukawa Eizan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020715/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7949322/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Courtesan Kisagata of Ohishiya Strolling at Night with Two Shinzo and a Kamuro by Chobunsai Eishi
The Courtesan Kisagata of Ohishiya Strolling at Night with Two Shinzo and a Kamuro by Chobunsai Eishi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652004/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461382/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Mount Haruna in Kozuke Province by Kikukawa Eizan
Mount Haruna in Kozuke Province by Kikukawa Eizan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666783/mount-haruna-kozuke-province-kikukawa-eizanFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440536/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Courtesan Hinazuru of Chojiya with her Attendants Tsuruji and Tsuruno by Kitagawa Utamaro
The Courtesan Hinazuru of Chojiya with her Attendants Tsuruji and Tsuruno by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678601/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440621/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Courtesan Emon of Maruebiya with a View of Tago Bay (form the series Courtesans with a Playful Group of Eight Views) by…
The Courtesan Emon of Maruebiya with a View of Tago Bay (form the series Courtesans with a Playful Group of Eight Views) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661581/image-plant-face-bookFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8445712/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Tanabata by Kikukawa Eizan
Tanabata by Kikukawa Eizan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922738/tanabata-kikukawa-eizanFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8441131/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Woman by a Lantern by Kikukawa Eizan
Woman by a Lantern by Kikukawa Eizan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932245/woman-lantern-kikukawa-eizanFree Image from public domain license