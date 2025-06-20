rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Gardener's House at Antibes by Claude Monet
Save
Edit Image
claude monetimpressionism artcc0public domainhouse on coastgarden paintings public domainmodhouse painting public domain
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059796/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Roses in a Vase by Pierre Auguste Renoir
Roses in a Vase by Pierre Auguste Renoir
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9663634/roses-vase-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063673/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Gardener's House at Antibes (1888) by Claude Monet. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Gardener's House at Antibes (1888) by Claude Monet. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/930543/gardeners-house-antibes-claude-monetFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063659/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Landscape at Saint-André, Near Marseilles by Paul Guigou
Landscape at Saint-André, Near Marseilles by Paul Guigou
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9698283/landscape-saint-andre-near-marseilles-paul-guigouFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059890/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Spring Flowers by Claude Monet
Spring Flowers by Claude Monet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9674132/spring-flowers-claude-monetFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059895/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
The Seine at Bas-Meudon by Johan Barthold Jongkind
The Seine at Bas-Meudon by Johan Barthold Jongkind
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9711299/the-seine-bas-meudon-johan-barthold-jongkindFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059896/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Low Tide at Pourville, near Dieppe, 1882 by Claude Monet
Low Tide at Pourville, near Dieppe, 1882 by Claude Monet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728351/low-tide-pourville-near-dieppe-1882-claude-monetFree Image from public domain license
Gardening club social story template, editable Instagram design
Gardening club social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9978239/gardening-club-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
The Red Kerchief by Claude Monet
The Red Kerchief by Claude Monet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679592/the-red-kerchief-claude-monetFree Image from public domain license
Summer vacation Instagram story template, editable design. Artworks by Claude Monet, remixed by rawpixel.
Summer vacation Instagram story template, editable design. Artworks by Claude Monet, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925930/png-art-artwork-blank-spaceView license
Capri by Jean Achille Benouville
Capri by Jean Achille Benouville
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9698485/capri-jean-achille-benouvilleFree Image from public domain license
Summer vacation Instagram post template, editable design. Artworks by Claude Monet, remixed by rawpixel.
Summer vacation Instagram post template, editable design. Artworks by Claude Monet, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916083/png-art-artwork-blank-spaceView license
A Calling by William Adolphe Bouguereau
A Calling by William Adolphe Bouguereau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9713007/calling-william-adolphe-bouguereauFree Image from public domain license
Summer vacation blog banner template, editable design. Artworks by Claude Monet, remixed by rawpixel.
Summer vacation blog banner template, editable design. Artworks by Claude Monet, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002129/png-art-artwork-blank-spaceView license
Apollo, God of Light, Eloquence, Poetry and the Fine Arts with Urania, Muse of Astronomy by Charles Meynier
Apollo, God of Light, Eloquence, Poetry and the Fine Arts with Urania, Muse of Astronomy by Charles Meynier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9716371/image-animal-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Gardening club Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Gardening club Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743276/gardening-club-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Claude Monet by Paul Paulin
Claude Monet by Paul Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9698259/claude-monet-paul-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Gardening club blog banner template, editable text
Gardening club blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9978240/gardening-club-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Return from the Fields by Jean François Millet
Return from the Fields by Jean François Millet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691926/return-from-the-fields-jean-francois-milletFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059899/png-android-wallpaper-art-artworkView license
Portrait of Renoir by Frédéric Bazille
Portrait of Renoir by Frédéric Bazille
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9725775/portrait-renoir-frederic-bazilleFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059891/png-android-wallpaper-art-artworkView license
View of Saint-Cloud, Near the Seine by Alexandre Pau de St Martin
View of Saint-Cloud, Near the Seine by Alexandre Pau de St Martin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9696889/view-saint-cloud-near-the-seine-alexandre-pau-martinFree Image from public domain license
Life quote social media template, editable vintage art design
Life quote social media template, editable vintage art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20310119/life-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView license
Polyhymnia, Muse of Eloquence by Charles Meynier
Polyhymnia, Muse of Eloquence by Charles Meynier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9716373/polyhymnia-muse-eloquence-charles-meynierFree Image from public domain license
Wellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art design
Wellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300463/wellness-and-healing-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView license
Water Lilies (Agapanthus) by Claude Monet
Water Lilies (Agapanthus) by Claude Monet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9680424/water-lilies-agapanthus-claude-monetFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Aglaida and Boniface by Alexandre Cabanel
Aglaida and Boniface by Alexandre Cabanel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717793/aglaida-and-boniface-alexandre-cabanelFree Image from public domain license
Artistic process blog banner template, editable text
Artistic process blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11968893/artistic-process-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Aurora and Cephalus by Anne Louis Girodet de Roucy Trioson
Aurora and Cephalus by Anne Louis Girodet de Roucy Trioson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9715473/aurora-and-cephalus-anne-louis-girodet-roucy-triosonFree Image from public domain license
The Masters of Light poster template, original art illustration from Claude Monet, editable text and design
The Masters of Light poster template, original art illustration from Claude Monet, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23274991/image-claude-monet-flower-treeView license
Perseus's Last Duty by Max Beckmann
Perseus's Last Duty by Max Beckmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9741474/perseuss-last-duty-max-beckmannFree Image from public domain license
Tea shop Facebook post template
Tea shop Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14726893/tea-shop-facebook-post-templateView license
Mlle. Alexandrine-Julie de la Boutraye by Eugène Delacroix
Mlle. Alexandrine-Julie de la Boutraye by Eugène Delacroix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9683165/mlle-alexandrine-julie-boutraye-eugene-delacroixFree Image from public domain license