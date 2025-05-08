Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain vintage portraitjewelry public domainpublic domainemperorbrooche public domainantique jewelryvintage jewelry box19th centuryPortrait of Napoleon I, Emperor of the French by Jean Baptiste IsabeyOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 887 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3738 x 5056 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable dark green vintage fashion design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378662/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView licenseNapoleon Bonaparte (1800-1855) by Jean Baptiste Isabeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157015/napoleon-bonaparte-1800-1855-jean-baptiste-isabeyFree Image from public domain licenseHouse plants poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788805/house-plants-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of the Duchesse D'Angoulême (ca. 1800) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124407/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dark green vintage fashion design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378664/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView licenseNapoleon I (1812; Frame: 1808) by Jean Baptiste Isabeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125425/napoleon-1812-frame-1808-jean-baptiste-isabeyFree Image from public domain licenseHouse plants Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496067/house-plants-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBox with portrait of a whippethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8107182/box-with-portrait-whippetFree Image from public domain licenseHouse plants Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788804/house-plants-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHortense de Beauharnais, Queen of Holland (19th century) by Copy after Jean Baptiste Isabeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156999/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseHouse plants blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788806/house-plants-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseEmpress Josephine, Wife of Napoleon I (after 1808) by Copy after Jean Baptiste Isabeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157453/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseFashion design course Facebook post template from original art illustration from George Barbier and other artists, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23360652/image-person-art-manView licensePortrait of a Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8103265/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseLouis XVIII (1815) by Jean Baptiste Isabeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125452/louis-xviii-1815-jean-baptiste-isabeyFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseBrooch Watch (ca. 1825) by Swisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125470/brooch-watch-ca-1825-swissFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dark green vintage fashion design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378658/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView licenseStickpin with a Portrait Diamond of Emperor Alexander I (after 1808) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125217/stickpin-with-portrait-diamond-emperor-alexander-after-1808-russianFree Image from public domain licenseArt magazine book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664544/art-magazine-book-cover-templateView licenseLouis XVI (19th century) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156981/louis-xvi-19th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseEditable whimsigoth crescent moon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15376994/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView licenseThe Smoker, Portrait of Barbier-Valbonnehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7486412/the-smoker-portrait-barbier-valbonneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059435/editable-vintage-object-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRing (late 18th century) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124123/ring-late-18th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licensePortrait of a Manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9649309/portrait-manFree Image from public domain licenseHair accessories blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504897/hair-accessories-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of French Painter Hubert Roberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8097854/portrait-french-painter-hubert-robertFree Image from public domain licenseEditable whimsigoth crescent moon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377005/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView licenseVallée de Royat près de Clairmonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7424548/vallee-royat-pres-clairmontFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseWatch with Chain and Pendant Key (ca. 1820) by Swisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125221/watch-with-chain-and-pendant-key-ca-1820-swissFree Image from public domain licenseEditable whimsigoth crescent moon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377009/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView licenseBoxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9630326/boxFree Image from public domain licenseEditable whimsigoth crescent moon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15376992/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView licensePortrait of a Boy (18th century) by Jean Honoré Fragonardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123317/portrait-boy-18th-century-jean-honore-fragonardFree Image from public domain licenseHaute-couture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783119/haute-couture-poster-templateView licenseNapoléon I (1769–1821)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8063334/napoleon-1769-1821Free Image from public domain license