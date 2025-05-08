rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Napoleon I, Emperor of the French by Jean Baptiste Isabey
Save
Edit Image
public domain vintage portraitjewelry public domainpublic domainemperorbrooche public domainantique jewelryvintage jewelry box19th century
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378662/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView license
Napoleon Bonaparte (1800-1855) by Jean Baptiste Isabey
Napoleon Bonaparte (1800-1855) by Jean Baptiste Isabey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157015/napoleon-bonaparte-1800-1855-jean-baptiste-isabeyFree Image from public domain license
House plants poster template, editable text and design
House plants poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788805/house-plants-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of the Duchesse D'Angoulême (ca. 1800) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustin
Portrait of the Duchesse D'Angoulême (ca. 1800) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124407/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378664/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView license
Napoleon I (1812; Frame: 1808) by Jean Baptiste Isabey
Napoleon I (1812; Frame: 1808) by Jean Baptiste Isabey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125425/napoleon-1812-frame-1808-jean-baptiste-isabeyFree Image from public domain license
House plants Instagram post template, editable text
House plants Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496067/house-plants-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Box with portrait of a whippet
Box with portrait of a whippet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8107182/box-with-portrait-whippetFree Image from public domain license
House plants Instagram story template, editable text
House plants Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788804/house-plants-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Hortense de Beauharnais, Queen of Holland (19th century) by Copy after Jean Baptiste Isabey
Hortense de Beauharnais, Queen of Holland (19th century) by Copy after Jean Baptiste Isabey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156999/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
House plants blog banner template, editable text
House plants blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788806/house-plants-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Empress Josephine, Wife of Napoleon I (after 1808) by Copy after Jean Baptiste Isabey
Empress Josephine, Wife of Napoleon I (after 1808) by Copy after Jean Baptiste Isabey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157453/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Fashion design course Facebook post template from original art illustration from George Barbier and other artists, editable…
Fashion design course Facebook post template from original art illustration from George Barbier and other artists, editable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23360652/image-person-art-manView license
Portrait of a Woman
Portrait of a Woman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8103265/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Louis XVIII (1815) by Jean Baptiste Isabey
Louis XVIII (1815) by Jean Baptiste Isabey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125452/louis-xviii-1815-jean-baptiste-isabeyFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Brooch Watch (ca. 1825) by Swiss
Brooch Watch (ca. 1825) by Swiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125470/brooch-watch-ca-1825-swissFree Image from public domain license
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378658/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView license
Stickpin with a Portrait Diamond of Emperor Alexander I (after 1808) by Russian
Stickpin with a Portrait Diamond of Emperor Alexander I (after 1808) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125217/stickpin-with-portrait-diamond-emperor-alexander-after-1808-russianFree Image from public domain license
Art magazine book cover template
Art magazine book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664544/art-magazine-book-cover-templateView license
Louis XVI (19th century) by French
Louis XVI (19th century) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156981/louis-xvi-19th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15376994/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView license
The Smoker, Portrait of Barbier-Valbonne
The Smoker, Portrait of Barbier-Valbonne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7486412/the-smoker-portrait-barbier-valbonneFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059435/editable-vintage-object-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ring (late 18th century) by French
Ring (late 18th century) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124123/ring-late-18th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Portrait of a Man
Portrait of a Man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9649309/portrait-manFree Image from public domain license
Hair accessories blog banner template, editable text
Hair accessories blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504897/hair-accessories-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of French Painter Hubert Robert
Portrait of French Painter Hubert Robert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8097854/portrait-french-painter-hubert-robertFree Image from public domain license
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377005/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView license
Vallée de Royat près de Clairmont
Vallée de Royat près de Clairmont
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7424548/vallee-royat-pres-clairmontFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Watch with Chain and Pendant Key (ca. 1820) by Swiss
Watch with Chain and Pendant Key (ca. 1820) by Swiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125221/watch-with-chain-and-pendant-key-ca-1820-swissFree Image from public domain license
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377009/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView license
Box
Box
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9630326/boxFree Image from public domain license
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15376992/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView license
Portrait of a Boy (18th century) by Jean Honoré Fragonard
Portrait of a Boy (18th century) by Jean Honoré Fragonard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123317/portrait-boy-18th-century-jean-honore-fragonardFree Image from public domain license
Haute-couture poster template
Haute-couture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783119/haute-couture-poster-templateView license
Napoléon I (1769–1821)
Napoléon I (1769–1821)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8063334/napoleon-1769-1821Free Image from public domain license