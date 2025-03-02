Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationpaintingjewelryWatchcase (Boîtier de montre)Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1196 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4817 x 4802 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseLocket Pendanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691435/locket-pendantFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseWatchcase cover: Pomona and Vertumnushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8239681/watchcase-cover-pomona-and-vertumnusFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSalt Dish by Jean Limousinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691899/salt-dish-jean-limousinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseLocket for a Portrait Miniature (17th century (Baroque)) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135789/locket-for-portrait-miniature-17th-century-baroque-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseSnuff Box (Tabatière) by Francois Guillaume Tironhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678986/snuff-box-tabatiere-francois-guillaume-tironFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseOrpheus Attacked by the Maenadshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8241872/orpheus-attacked-the-maenadsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseThe Destruction of Pharaoh (late 16th-early 17th century) by Suzanne de Courthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151239/the-destruction-pharaoh-late-16th-early-17th-century-suzanne-courtFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseSnuffbox with Mythological Scenes and Landscapes (1762-1763) by Jean Formey, François Joseph Bourgoin and Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123918/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseSalt Dish by Jean Limousinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691895/salt-dish-jean-limousinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseLocket Panel (1 of 4) by Alexis Falize and Antoine Tardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721469/locket-panel-alexis-falize-and-antoine-tardFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlate by Jean Limousinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9669430/plate-jean-limousinFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScent Bottlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9630388/scent-bottleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10308505/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseArchangel Michael (late 17th century) by Kremlin Armory Workshopshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136393/archangel-michael-late-17th-century-kremlin-armory-workshopsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLocket Panel (4 of 4) by Alexis Falize and Antoine Tardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721482/locket-panel-alexis-falize-and-antoine-tardFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLocket by Alexis Falize and Antoine Tardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9697483/locket-alexis-falize-and-antoine-tardFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710247/pink-gold-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseIncense Burner ("Koro") (late 17th century (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140866/incense-burner-koro-late-17th-century-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView licensePlate by Jean II de Court and Jean Courtoishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9672025/plate-jean-court-and-jean-courtoisFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBenetier with St. Peter (17th century (Baroque)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135828/benetier-with-st-peter-17th-century-baroque-germanFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseDiana as Huntress (mid 17th century) by Jean Limosin IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151499/diana-huntress-mid-17th-century-jean-limosinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195203/watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseBoxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678664/boxFree Image from public domain license