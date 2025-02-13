Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesculpture italianchristfacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationMadonna and Child in a Niche by Antonio del CeraioloOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 879 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3959 x 5403 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCommunication and understanding Instagram post template, original art illustration from Raphael, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23101429/image-christ-people-artView licenseVirgin and Child by Benedetto Buglionihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9626939/virgin-and-child-benedetto-buglioniFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379669/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSanta Francesca Romana Clothed by the Virgin attributed to Antonio del Massaro da Viterbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087834/image-gothic-playing-cards-frescoFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseAdoration of the Magi by Giulio della Torrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9675371/adoration-the-magi-giulio-della-torreFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Sacrifice of Isaac by Andrea del Sartohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9660230/the-sacrifice-isaac-andrea-del-sartoFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12620887/prayer-night-editable-poster-templateView licenseTiburtine Sibyl and the Emperor Augustus by Parmigianino and Antonio da Trentohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9643312/tiburtine-sibyl-and-the-emperor-augustus-parmigianino-and-antonio-trentoFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in Jesus Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472912/trust-jesus-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePax with the Madonna and Child by Modernohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9708582/pax-with-the-madonna-and-child-modernoFree Image from public domain licenseFaith quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762252/faith-quote-poster-templateView licensePietàhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8272902/pietaFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licenseHoly Family with the Mystic Marriage of Saint Catherine by Tommaso d Antonio Manzuoli called Maso da San Frianohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9724975/image-jesus-faces-artFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071919/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMadonna and Child with Saintshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8296093/madonna-and-child-with-saintsFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037212/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView licenseVirgin Adoring the Christ Child with the Young St. John the Baptist (1490-1493 (Renaissance)) by Jacopo del Sellaiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149820/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071960/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVirgin and Child in a Niche (1430s-1450s (Renaissance)) by After Donatellohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148242/virgin-and-child-niche-1430s-1450s-renaissance-after-donatelloFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071967/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView licenseEnthroned Virgin and Childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8313670/enthroned-virgin-and-childFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseHalf Armor attributed to Don Gonzalo Fernández de Córdoba y Fernández de Córdoba, Duke of Sessa (1520/1524–1578)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851846/photo-image-person-pattern-goldFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513450/love-jesus-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePietàhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9626454/pietaFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12620892/prayer-night-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseArched top. The Madonna, in a gold and blue mantle over a red and gold brocade robe, seated on a throne in Renaissance style…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423329/image-christ-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseReligion quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631930/religion-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseVirgin and Child with St. John by Antonio da Trento and Parmigianinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9644089/virgin-and-child-with-st-john-antonio-trento-and-parmigianinoFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460299/good-friday-poster-templateView licenseSpeculum Romanae Magnificentiae: Sculpture of a faun standing in a niche after a statue in Scipione Borghese's villahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8271244/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLight & truth, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18125849/light-truth-editable-poster-templateView licensePortrait of a Woman by Andrea del Sartohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9668219/portrait-woman-andrea-del-sartoFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday celebration poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460216/good-friday-celebration-poster-templateView licenseCharityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9672325/charityFree Image from public domain licenseReligion quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762201/religion-quote-poster-templateView licenseSaint John the Baptisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8299578/saint-john-the-baptistFree Image from public domain license