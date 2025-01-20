Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagerenaissance angelspainting women holdingpublic domain renaissance paintingsangel peoplewoman holdingchristsangelfaceAdoration of the Shepherds by Hans Leonhard SchäufeleinOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1180 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4918 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licenseThe Annunciation by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679731/the-annunciation-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseRococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from François Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050447/image-angel-person-artView licenseThe Birth of the Virgin by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679720/the-birth-the-virgin-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseRococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from François Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23092713/image-angel-person-artView licenseThe Presentation of Christ in the Temple by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679737/the-presentation-christ-the-temple-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071919/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Betrothal of the Virgin by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679722/the-betrothal-the-virgin-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037212/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView licenseLife of the Virgin: The Nativity by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641702/life-the-virgin-the-nativity-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071960/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Presentation of the Virgin in the Temple by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679715/the-presentation-the-virgin-the-temple-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Eve mass post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11276366/christmas-eve-mass-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe Adoration of the Magi by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679707/the-adoration-the-magi-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071967/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView licenseThe Visitation by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679713/the-visitation-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9737093/vintage-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Nativity by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679690/the-nativity-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseCraft festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11797396/craft-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Ecstasy of Mary Magdalene by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9664033/the-ecstasy-mary-magdalene-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in Jesus poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836006/trust-jesus-poster-templateView licenseThe Repose in Egypt by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679696/the-repose-egypt-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseMother's day celebration poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710324/mothers-day-celebration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Circumcision by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679694/the-circumcision-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseHave faith poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037368/have-faith-poster-templateView licenseJoachim and the Angel by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679718/joachim-and-the-angel-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseWorship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038658/worship-poster-templateView licenseThe Emperor Maximilian Presented by His Patron Saints to the Almighty by Hans Springinkleehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9692296/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLight & truth poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049387/light-truth-poster-templateView licenseThe Life of the Virgin: The Birth of the Virgin (1503–1504) by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798174/the-life-the-virgin-the-birth-the-virgin-1503-1504-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseSpiritual quote mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762443/spiritual-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseThe Meeting of Joachim and Anna at the Golden Gate by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679729/the-meeting-joachim-and-anna-the-golden-gate-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533302/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJoachim's Offering Rejected by the High Priest by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679726/joachims-offering-rejected-the-high-priest-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseHoly Family with the Butterfly by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9708503/holy-family-with-the-butterfly-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseWhispers of Rococo Facebook post template, original art illustration from François Boucher, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055187/image-angel-person-artView licenseThe Virgin with the Infant Christ and Saint Anne (1500–1501) by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798185/the-virgin-with-the-infant-christ-and-saint-anne-1500-1501-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722041/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseThe Virgin and Child Seated by the Wall by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9696910/the-virgin-and-child-seated-the-wall-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license