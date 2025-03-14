Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain artpublic domainfacepersonartmanvintageillustrationMandara (pantheon)Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 782 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 15060 x 23109 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFormal Collarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8181699/formal-collarFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMan or Woman's Jacket, Wedding or Theatrical (?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8182936/man-womans-jacket-wedding-theatricalFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTapestry Picturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128984/tapestry-pictureFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseTapestry Picturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128986/tapestry-pictureFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTapestry Picturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128993/tapestry-pictureFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8194031/trayFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseStupa (Chorten)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8553953/stupa-chortenFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8176862/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' included editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318545/image-background-png-textureView licenseSkirthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8192426/skirtFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318544/image-background-png-textureView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8182691/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8181669/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensePanel with egret, lotus, and blossoming tree branchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8196769/panel-with-egret-lotus-and-blossoming-tree-branchFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licensePanel with long-tailed birds, camellia, clematis, and poppieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8196808/panel-with-long-tailed-birds-camellia-clematis-and-poppiesFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVirūpahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8555398/virupaFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVessel with mythical creatures, flowers, and birdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8183716/vessel-with-mythical-creatures-flowers-and-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563589/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseWater Villagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8555599/water-villageFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRank Badge with Mandarin Duckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087102/rank-badge-with-mandarin-duckFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss png, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580513/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseArhat holding a shoehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8184446/arhat-holding-shoeFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseTantric Buddha Vairochana as Vajrasattvahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9708088/tantric-buddha-vairochana-vajrasattvaFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRubbing of a Stone from the Tang-Fang Collectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9741253/rubbing-stone-from-the-tang-fang-collectionFree Image from public domain license