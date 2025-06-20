Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain japanese flowers birdsfloweranimalplantbirdartjapanese artblackBlack-Naped Oriole (Korean Warbler) on a Hall Crabapple by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 613 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3818 x 7479 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Black-Naped Oriole on a Stem of Rose Mallow. 